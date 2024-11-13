‘Don't Move’ Directors in Talks with Sam Raimi About Live-Action Miles Morales Movie

Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, the directors behind the recent Netflix thriller Don't Move, have hinted at discussions with filmmaker Sam Raimi about directing a live-action adaptation of Spider-Man’s Miles Morales. Raimi, known for his work on Marvel's early Spider-Man trilogy and the Evil Dead series, has previously collaborated with Schindler and Netto, as he produced Don't Move.

In a recent interview, the filmmakers revealed that they’ve been discussing a few new projects with Raimi, including possible ideas for reviving Raimi’s cult classic Darkman as well as a potential live-action Miles Morales movie. Schindler expressed enthusiasm about Darkman, noting a shared admiration for the 1990s film, while Netto reflected on his personal connection to Miles Morales.

Netto, who has a biracial son of Black and Puerto Rican heritage like the Miles Morales character, described the excitement of seeing his son’s reaction to Morales in animated form. “The look on his face when he saw Miles Morales matched the look on my face,” Netto shared, expressing how important it would be to bring this character to the big screen for fans who identify with him.

Miles Morales, the Brooklyn-based Spider-Man with Puerto Rican and African American roots, has gained popularity since his introduction to the Marvel Universe in 2011. He has already appeared in animated films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, as well as video games Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2. However, he has yet to make an appearance in a live-action film. With a fanbase eagerly awaiting his arrival, speculation about a live-action version of Morales has only grown.

While Schindler and Netto’s involvement in such a project remains uncertain, their conversations with Raimi suggest an interest in exploring the character further. For now, a live-action adaptation isn’t on Marvel's immediate schedule, which Netto acknowledged by noting that it could give them some “time to work on that.”

The idea of a Miles Morales live-action film recently sparked more excitement as actor Rhenzy Feliz, known for his role in The Penguin, expressed interest in portraying the character. Feliz acknowledged that age could be a factor, as Miles Morales is typically depicted as a high-schooler, but added that he would be thrilled to take on the role if Marvel opted for a slightly older, college-age version.

Meanwhile, Don't Move—currently streaming on Netflix and boasting a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes—has received praise for its suspenseful storyline. It stars Finn Wittrock and Kelsey Asbille in a chilling tale of survival against a deadly attacker, giving viewers a glimpse of Schindler and Netto’s thriller chops that they hope to bring to future projects.

