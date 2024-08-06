House of The Dragon Season 2: Why Daemon Saw Daenerys in The Finale? Explained

Game of Thrones fans are deeply attached to Daenerys Targaryen, despite her seemingly mad turn throughout the series. The show has often portrayed her as a hero destined for tragedy, as seen in House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale. Daenerys' use of blood magic and her role as the last Targaryen suggest that her fate is destined for tragedy, as she was chosen to bring dragons back to life.

This very destiny brought her on a journey of liberating Essos and conquering Westeros to take back her family's throne, only for it to end in her death. Many consider it a character assassination, as she was expected to be the prophesied Prince That Was Promised.

Daemon's last vision at Harrenhal

In Season 2 of House of The Dragon, Daemon's storyline is intriguing due to its unpredictable direction. Daemon wanders around Harrenhal, haunted by past ghosts and hallucinations. Witch Alys Rivers triggers Daemon's deepest insecurities, including his incestuous fascination with his mother, Alyssa Targaryen.

In the Season 2 finale, Alys takes Daemon to the weirwood tree at Harrenhal, where he sees the dream that persuaded Aegon to conquer Westeros. The dream includes Brynden Rivers, the Three-Eyed Raven, the White Walkers, dead dragons, Daemon drowning in a lake, Rhaenyra on the Iron Throne, and Helaena telling him he's only one part in a story.

Daemon sees three dragon eggs and a woman holding them in a desert, resembling Daenerys from Game of Thrones Season 1 finale. The woman's face is never shown, but a Targaryen score by Ramin Djawadi confirms her as Daenerys, who hatched all three of her dragon eggs in the funeral pyre.

Is Daenerys the Prince Who Was Promised?

Daemon mistakenly believes Rhaenyra is the hero, leading him to abandon his pursuit for the Iron Throne. However, House of the Dragon argues that Daenerys Targaryen is the Prince That Was Promised, and Rhaenyra was in the dream because Daenerys would be born from her line in the future. The presence of both the White Walkers and Daenerys in the same vision assumes she would be the hero to stop the Long Night.

Aegon's exact engraving in his dagger, based on the dream, also supports this theory, "From my blood comes the prince that was promised, and his will be the song of ice and fire."

In Game of Thrones Season 8, a darkness arrives, and Azor Ahai, a legendary hero, is reincarnated as the Prince That Was Promised. The hero is born amidst salt and smoke, beneath a bleeding star, possibly due to sweat from a funeral pyre, smoke from fire, and a red comet. The prophecy also suggests the hero wielding a flaming sword called Lightbringer, which could be interpreted as her dragons.

George R. R. Martin's work on magic is vague, making it difficult to determine whether Daenerys brought magic back or if a resurgance allowed her to be "reborn" as the Prince. The White Walkers reawaken around Daenerys's age, and dragons' return was significant in the Night King's army's move south. Daenerys was the only one who could bring the fire magic back, balancing the two sides of magic in the world.

The television universe and books' universe are different, and the Prince That Was Promised is not mentioned in either. The House of the Dragon's identity is only relevant to Game of Thrones, not A Song of Ice and Fire. The show does not reveal the hero's identity through plotlines like Arya killing the Night King and Daenerys torching King's Landing.

The Prince doesn't necessarily have to kill the Night King. They could unite the realm and stop the darkness in other ways, like Daenerys bringing her dragons to Westeros. But by that logic, Jon Snow could also be the Prince. Like Daenerys, he was born from Aegon the Conquerer and Rhaenyra's line.

As a Stark and a Targaryen, he was both of ice and fire. The Lord of Light brought Jon back to life to serve a greater purpose, to unite the Southern and Northern armies to stop the Long Night. Should the prophecy be taken literally in the context of Daenerys becoming evil, Jon Snow is a more fitting Prince That Was Promised. But he also had nothing to do with the red comet nor the resurrection of dragons in the world.

Both Jon and Daenerys could be the Prince That Was Promised together, but Aegon had no dream of him. The television universe's Aegon only dreamt of Daenerys. The Prince could help stop darkness but also indulge in it, possibly causing Daenerys' evil turn. Without Game of Thrones' clarification on who leads humanity to victory, Aegon's vision is a grave misstep, and House of the Dragon should have kept its nose out of its place.

