How Amber Heard was accused of domestic violence way before Johnny Depp legal trial began; Everything to know about ex-girlfriend Tasya Van Ree

With the release of Depp Vs Heard on Netflix, the entire defamation and domestic violence case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has come back into the public eye. But one incident from the case that does not seem to be getting the attention that it deserves is a past arrest that Amber Heard faced back in 2009. So, the Aquaman actress found herself under scrutiny when she took the witness stand for her fourth day of testimony in a defamation trial opposing her and Johnny Depp. Heard was subjected to cross-examination by Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, during which a 2009 arrest for alleged domestic violence was brought up.

What happened in 2009?

So, on the fourth day of cross-examination, it turned out that Amber had one more domestic violence incident in her name. Heard was questioned about a 2009 incident involving her then-partner Tasya van Ree, in which she was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The incident resurfaced during the trial as Vasquez questioned Heard about the claims made against her. The alleged altercation was reported in 2016 by TMZ, claiming that Heard had allegedly grabbed and struck Van Ree, leading to her arrest. However, the case did not take up the incident of Van Ree. The lady had later shared a statement affirming that the incident had been misinterpreted for the sake of the case. Heard had also alleged that this story had been planted over to her at the time when she got a temporary restraining order over Johnny Depp.

Who is Tasya Van Ree?

Tasya Van Ree is a 47-year-old American painter and photographer of Japanese-Dutch heritage. It was revealed that she was previously in a domestic partnership with Amber Heard from 2008 to 2012. In 2009, an incident at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport led to Heard's arrest for allegedly striking Van Ree. The case was unheard of until the 2016 domestic violence case had been in trial. This incident resurfaced during Heard's divorce proceedings with Johnny Depp in 2016. Van Ree's connection to Heard and their past relationship has drawn attention in the ongoing defamation case between Depp and Heard, now boosted by a Netflix documentary series once again. This section will be updated with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

