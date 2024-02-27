Ariana Grande talked about her new album Eternal Sunshine and her role in the movie Wicked on the Zach Sang Show.

Ariana Grande talks about her new album Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande appeared on Zach Sang Show on Monday, where the singer mentioned working with producer Max Martin again and how some of her songs got leaked on TikTok without her permission, but she decided to include reworked versions of them on her new record.

Grande humorously thanked the perpetrators, jokingly remarking, “Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail. Literally,” she continued, “It was like a parody of this girl group vibe. But [the fans] love it… It’s so corny, but it’s okay. I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album, they’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them — because you stole them — they’re very different now.”

Grande shared that her album has songs about real frustrations and some are part of a concept. She also talked about dealing with stories written about her relationships in the tabloids.

Even though she didn't plan to make music until after promoting Wicked, she found herself writing songs in New York during a tough time, finding solace in music. The singer reveals, “When I was writing it was with no intention for the world to hear it, I wrote them when I was very emotional, some of them, and then some of them are more bops.”

Grande had to transform her popstar identity to land her role in Wicked, working with vocal teachers to prove she could handle playing a different character. She said, “I had to completely erase popstar Ari — the person they know so well — because it’s harder to believe someone as someone else because they’re so branded as one thing. I had to really go all the way to strip that down.”

The first part of the Wicked movie musical will be out on Nov. 27, with the second part scheduled for Nov. 26, 2025. The cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum.

The second part of the interview, where Grande talks about each song on Eternal Sunshine, will be available on Amazon Music via Twitch on March 8.

