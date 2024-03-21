Shakira, the ever-dynamic and sensational popstar, has often made the world dance to her beats. She rose to prominence after her global hit singles like Waka Waka and Hips Don’t Lie. Besides being a popstar, she is also a mother, and her two sons hold a special place in her heart. While we all know music has played a crucial role in her life and career, aside from this, music has also played a great deal in her two kids Milan and Sasha’s lives. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Shakira opened up about her split with ex-partner Gerard Piqué and how their two kids dealt with it.

Shakira opens up about how her son Milan dealt with her and Gerard Piqué’s breakup

Shakira and her two kids, Milan and Sasha, share the same amount of passion for music. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe , the 47-year-old performer revealed that her kids, Milan and Sasha, have developed a keen interest in music. Shakira noted that her kids understand that music is one of my ways to heal and express themselves and that Milan has begun to produce his own songs.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer said, referring to her breakup with Gerard Piqué, "I remember he wrote two beautiful songs during the whole separation process. He wrote two songs with piano and lyrics. And every time he gets sad, he turns to the piano and writes. And that is also his catharsis, or treatment. I believe he will be a producer, but he is obsessed with football."

The musician further revealed that her kids share a love for music, and sometimes they spend quality time together and jam together. She then went on and revealed the instruments her kids know how to play: "Sasha is learning how to play guitar, and Milan is a really cool drummer, and so he gets on the drums, Sash on guitar, I sing, and we jam at home."

Shakira once opened up about being a single mother

Last year, in September, Shakira spoke with Billboard about adjusting to life as a single mother and world-renowned performer. She said, "Sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of being a pop star aren't compatible; I have to put my kids to bed and go to the recording studio; everything is uphill."

The singer further continued and said, "When you don't have a husband who can stay at home with the kids, it's a constant juggling act because I like to be a present mom and need to be with my children at all times: taking them to school, having breakfast with them, and taking them to playdates. Aside from that, I need to make money.”

Meanwhile, Shakira and Gerard Piqué first met on the sets of Waka Waka in 2010, but due to an unfortunate set of events, the couple decided to part ways after staying together for 11 years. The two announced their separation on social media in June 2022.

