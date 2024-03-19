What Was Strawberry Jam Rumor Related To Shakira And Gerard Pique's Split? Find Out As Singer Debunks Viral Theory

No, Shakira did not find out about her ex’s alleged infidelity via a jar of jam. The Hips Don't Lie singer cleared the air herself during a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

When asked by the publication if she found out about her former partner’s alleged cheating by investigating a jam jar, the Columbian singer simply said, “Not true.”

For those who feel confused due to the lack of context, please continue reading for a comprehensive summary of the unusual jam-jar theory. This theory, which circulated among fans for a significant period, suggested that it played a pivotal role in Shakira discovering her boyfriend of eleven years, Gerard Piqué, cheating on her.

What is the jam jar theory? Here's how fans believe Shakira discovered her ex’s alleged infidelity

Entertainment Tonight, citing Show News Today, reports that Shakira allegedly became suspicious that Pique was being unfaithful after noticing that her jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away. The latter site also reportedly claims that Piqué himself didn't care for the jam, and neither did their two kids. So who was eating the jam then? Fan theories hint at Piqué’s mistress!

Adding fuel to the theory is a scene in Shakira’s Te Felicito MV from April 2022, where she opens the fridge to find the head of her collaborator, Rauw Alejandro, on a plate. Additionally, in an interview given about the song to the British daytime program This Morning, Shakira reportedly said that she opens the refrigerator “to find out the truth.”

Now, what does that mean? Ms. Hips don't lie?

For those not in the loop, Shakira and Piqué publically ended their 11 years of romance in June 2022. The former flames are parents to two sons, Milan, 11, and Shasha, 9.

Soon after their split, the former soccer player began dating Clara Chia Marti, 23 (aka the suspected jam eater).

Shakira talks about her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry)

In the same interview with The Sunday Times, where Shakira debunked the jam jar theory, she also engaged in a deep and meaningful conversation about her past POV on love.

Speaking of how she prioritized love over her career in the past, the Whenever, Wherever singer said, “For a long time, I put my career on hold to be next to Gerard, so he could play football. There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

As for her latest album, which is entirely in Spanish and is set to be released on Friday, Shakira told The Sunday Times, that it will represent “the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion, vulnerability into resilience.”

The songstress added, “There were so many pieces of my life that scrambled in front of my eyes, and I had to rebuild myself in a way, picking up the bones from the floor and putting them all together. And the glue that kept it all together was music."

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran will be out on March 22.

