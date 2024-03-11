How Many Times Have Jimmy Kimmel Hosted The Oscars? Find Out As He Lauds Wife Molly For Helping Him Prep For Academy Awards 2024

In Hollywood, Los Angeles, American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel and his team have spent months preparing for the 2024 Oscar Awards set to take place on Sunday, March 10. The late night talk show host is eager to step onto the stage and kick off the event with his monologue with what will mark his 4th time hosting the Academy Awards.

Speaking about his Oscar Awards hosting plans during a recent interview, Kimmel joked, "I'll be going for the full 90 minutes this year." He further added, "that's why we're starting an hour early—I plan to really deliver. It'll be like a Netflix special."

Jimmy Kimmel, fourth-time Oscar host, credits wife for support

While preparing for his fourth stint as Oscars host, Kimmel reportedly felt much more relaxed. The Jimmel Kimmel Live host also acknowledged his wife, Molly McNearney, who also serves as an executive producer on his talk show and the Oscars telecast, for supporting him during his preparation.

"Without Molly, I wouldn't be doing this for sure," said Kimmel. "It's different having someone who knows you so well—they don't even need to ask your opinion. Even if it's not my opinion, she'll say it is. She's like a shortcut, a bodyguard, and a comedy partner all at once," he added.

Kimmel also mentioned that he finds comedic potential in the year of 'Barbenheimer.' “There are heavy movies, but then we have 'Barbie' ... I prefer to focus on the positives," he stated. This is one of the reasons why Kimmel enlisted cast members from the Barbie movie to help promote the Oscars.

" Kate McKinnon was incredibly funny throughout the shoot," said Kimmel. “America Ferrera's speech felt like she was speaking for me about the challenges of hosting the Oscars, and Ryan Gosling nailed it at the end."

Jimmy Kimmel receives hosting guidance from Billy Crystal

Before the ceremony, Kimmel mentioned that American comedian and actor Billy Crystal had offered him advice on improving his hosting role. “He actually texted me this morning to check in and see how it's going," Kimmel said. "I sent him my monologue; I want his opinion." Moving further, when asked if he'd dress up as characters from nominated films at the 2024 Academy Awards, Jimmy joked, "All of them."

"I'll dress as all of them, from Emma Stone's character in Poor Things to Oppenheimer ,” he said. "I'll aim to lose at least 80 pounds during the show." While preparing for the big night, Kimmel revealed to GMA that he must keep the show details secret from viewers and his youngest child, a son whom he shares with his wife, Molly McNearney."

"My son can't keep a secret... I have to be careful mentioning anything about the Oscars around him because he'll tell someone," he mentioned.

The 2024 Oscars will be on Sunday, airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

