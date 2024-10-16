Britney Spears Names Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore And THESE A-Listers Among Women She Has 'Crazy Girl Crushes On'

Britney Spears gave a huge shoutout to a few friends and celebrities recently. The Toxic singer, while admiring the “Pretty Girls," also opened up talking about the huge girl crush she has on them.

Taking her highly enthusiastic emotions to social media, Britney Spears revealed the big names from the movie as well as the music industry, who happen to be her crushes, while also talking about their beauty and cheering yet calming personalities.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the Gimme More singer stated that she would like to talk about the “women [she] genuinely admires and [has] crazy girl crushes on.”

The first name she spoke of was Pamela Anderson, whom Spears addressed as a “classic babe” and a person who also happens to be very sweet.

Further in her post, the Circus singer then went on to talk about how the actress Natalie Portman happens to be “the coolest person” whom she has met.

Spears even recalled the two having met in New York, also noting that they were wearing the “same shirt on!!!”

Coming to her musical girl crushes, the Baby One More Time songstress then went on to talk about Camila Cabello and how she makes Spears “giggle out loud.”

“Her personality is so sweet and kooky, I think it's healthy to be silly,” the Hold Me Closer artist stated, further adding that she wishes she would have been more like Cabello.

Continuing with her list, Spears then complimented Kendall Jenner, asking her followers, “Is it even normal to be that pretty ???”

While moving towards the end of her Instagram Stories, the I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman artist then spoke of her two close friends, the singer-turned-actress Selena Gomez and the Charlie's Angels star, Drew Barrymore.

Britney Spears had addressed them both as "literally gorgeous" in her shout-out. Spears shares an old friendship with Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. The two had even attended the Born to Make You Happy singer’s wedding with her former husband, Sam Ashgari.

Having a blast at the wedding, the three sang the track Vogue on the dance floor with the queen, Madonna. While she spoke of her friends, the singer even talked about the evolution of her friendship.

Spears went on to state that although there happens to be a time when you and your friends “literally finish each other's sentences,” with time you get married and grow up being way far.

While celebrating her friendship in her stories, the songstress even gave a big cheer to life.

