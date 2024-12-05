How Meghan Markle’s Advice Pushed Patrick J. Adams To Make A Major Suits Exit

Patrick J. Adams recently spoke about his exit from Suits, the legal drama that launched both his career and Meghan Markle’s. On an episode of Dinner’s On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adams shared some candid details about why he left the show and how Meghan Markle’s advice played a pivotal role in his decision.

Adams, who portrayed Mike Ross on Suits, was part of the show from its very beginning. However, after seven successful seasons, he decided to leave the show before its final two seasons. He admitted that he felt done with the role. "I had nothing more to offer creatively," Adams shared. Despite the show’s ongoing popularity, he knew it was time to move on.

Adams revealed that Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane alongside him, had an indirect influence on his decision to leave the show. According to Adams, Markle suggested that he should go when he felt the time was right. He said that when she suggested it, he sort of took that advice.

The chemistry between Adams and Markle was one of the highlights of Suits, and it was a bond that Adams appreciated deeply. He reflected on how their connection on-screen felt incredibly natural, making their performances stand out.

Adams also spoke about his character, Mike Ross, and how the character evolved over the course of seven seasons. When he first joined Suits, Mike was an enigmatic figure, known for his secrecy and deception. As the show progressed, however, Mike became more straightforward, eventually becoming a lawyer without the intrigue that initially defined him.

By the time Adams left, he felt that Mike’s story had run its course. Adams said that the mystery was gone, and he felt creatively tapped out. Having portrayed Mike for so long, Adams knew it was time for him to explore new opportunities.

Although Markle has not participated in any Suits reunions or podcasts, her presence continues to be felt through discussions like Adams'. In an October episode of SiriusXM’s Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, Adams shared more about his connection with Markle.

He recalled their first meeting during the audition process, where he was tasked with conducting chemistry read-throughs for potential actresses playing Rachel Zane.

Adams immediately recognized Markle from their past collaboration on the 2008 crime comedy pilot Good Behavior. He described her audition as impressive, stating that she crushed it.

Their prior connection helped their on-screen chemistry, making it feel effortless. Adams said that it was just natural between them. Their dynamic was so strong that when both Adams and Markle left the show in the same year, Suits experienced a noticeable drop in viewership.

