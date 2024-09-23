Red One TRAILER: What Happens When Chris Evans And Dwayne Johnson Join Hands To Find Missing Santa Claus? Watch

How about we say Santa Claus was real, but he’s been kidnapped? Prepare yourself to save Christmas as Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson team up, along with Lucy Liu in Red One. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film also stars Kiernan Shipka and JK Simmons. For those not much intrigued yet, you would also witness a huge talking polar bear agent in the movie.

Right at the beginning of this recently released trailer for Red One, we see Chris Evans being followed by a few people; soon he finds out that he has even got some guests over his place. While trying to dodge polar tasers, he eventually lands in front of Lucy Liu, who then abducts him and welcomes him to the North Pole.

Enters Dwayne Johnson, who is disliked by Evans' character but will have to stick around with him as they have to find the missing and kidnapped Santa Claus.

With a famous Christmas carol, we get to hear the codename of Santa Claus, the Red One, and also are introduced to the fact that Evans’ was brought to the North Pole as he is the best tracker in the world.

The trailer welcomes everyone to a world of magic, along with not-so-gift-wrapped surprises and a search that might be the only chance to save fun during Christmas. This is a movie that will have supply closets as portals to the North Poll transit system and die-cast cars turning into real rides.

Well, further in the trailer, it looks like Santa is not the only magical being who has been kidnapped. We are introduced to the villainous character of Kiernan Shipka, who even has some magical powers.

Johnson will be playing the character of Callum Drift, the North Pole's Head of Security, while Evans will be playing Jack O'Malley, the world's most infamous bounty hunter. The film will even have J.K. Simmons as Old Saint Nick.

The project is penned by Chris Morgan, based on a story by Hiram Garcia. Red One will be released in U.S. theaters on November 15, this year.

