Is Red One Director Planning To Change The Definition Of Christmas Forever? Read What Jake Kasdan Has To Say

In the trailer of the Red One, the audience had already sensed that the movie would be a holiday feature. Those emotions were mutually shared by its director Jake Kasdan, who recently opened up about the theme he had in mind while making his next action comedy entry and pairing a few actors together who were never seen alongside each other.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Kasdan reflected on how he planned to make Red One a legendary Christmas flick while also " making it a little more kick-a**."

Further in the interview, the director reflected on how he became a part of this project. As per the outlet, it was Dwayne Johnson who called Kasdan to tell him about how his producing partner Hiram Garcia had come up with the idea of a "wild Christmas action movie.”

Johnson also briefed Kasdan that the movie would take place in the real world while partly being associated with a mythological realm.

Talking about the actor, with whom he has previously worked in movies such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, Kasdan stated that Dwyane Johnson is “a singular film presence.”

The director went on to add that certain roles can only be played by Johnson. Kasdan also compared Dwayne Johnson’s Bravestone from Jumanji to Cal from Red One, calling them a bit similar.

Stating what he feels about the film, Kasdan mentioned that the Red One would pull “back the curtain and showing you what Christmas really is as opposed to what you thought it was from childhood."

He even appreciated the acting talent of JK Simmons, who will play St. Nick, aka the Red One, in the movie, calling the star a perfect fit for this role.

Red One is a movie set to bring some really hot time to the screens during the cold winters of Christmas. Along with Dwayne Johnson, the movie will also star Chris Evans and Lucy Liu.

While we will see the Rampage actor as the North Pole's Head of Security, Callum Drift, he will have to adjust with Evan’s Jack O'Malley, the world's most infamous bounty hunter.

Based on the story by Garcia, the film has been penned by Chris Morgan. Red One will be released on November 15, 2024.

