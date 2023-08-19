'I can't be managed': When Kanye West openly fired USD 500 million worth Scooter Braun for not 'working' full-time

Kanye West fired Scooter Braun in 2018. The famous rapper sounded off when he shared the news on Twitter. Before sharing the tweet, West shared beautiful and sweet pictures with his daughter, North, who was 5 years old at the time. But something ticked West off, and he decided to share that he had fired Scooter Braun. He also said he was nobody’s client. Since then, a lot has changed in West's life; he got divorced from Kim Kardashian and married Bianca Censori. Meanwhile, he was also accused of making anti-Semitic comments. Here’s what happened between Kanye West and Scooter Braun:

Why did Kanye West fire Scooter Braun?

Kanye West sounded off on his split with co-managers Scooter Braun and Izvor Zivkovic, among numerous other topics, in 2018. On a Wednesday morning, Kanye tweeted, "I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed. I am nobody’s client." Before that, he had claimed in his posts that his Yeezy apparel business would hit the billion-dollar mark and that it was on its way to becoming a decacorn (a company with a $10 billion valuation). He also said he is presently "the single loftiest paid person in footwear."

West revealed why he fired Braun; without revealing names, he said, "Yes, I got relieved of my last manager. Why? Because he wouldn’t come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy, and of course the last counsel and director said no. So now I've hired a CEO and a CFO, and I've got two full-time attorneys as of now. "

West also called out TMZ owner Harvey Levin for questioning his mental stability, as numerous have since the MC began tweeting with revenge earlier after a long absence. "Harvey Levin of TMZ, you are hearing from your future president. Let’s be musketeers. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who's economically and psychologically empowered." In the following tweet, he wrote, "People magazine. Watch how you speak my name. You would love a pair of Yeezys. Don’t play yourself.”

What has Kanye West been up to currently?

Since 2018, Kanye West has released numerous singles and managed his brand, Yeezy, along with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Everything was going smoothly for West in his personal and professional life until 2020. West has been making headlines for his views on certain religions and his social media behavior. He also made headlines when the news of his divorce from Kim Kardashian first broke, leading to a lot of controversies. In 2022, West and Kardashian went their separate ways, and recently, West was accused of making anti-Semitic comments.

For his social conduct, social media giants Instagram and Twitter suspended his account multiple times. Due to his behavior, West lost a lot of brand collaboration and also his billionaire title. However, besides all this, West fell in love again and got married to Bianca Censori this year in January.

