Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori resembles Kim Kardashian in old snaps, fans say ‘He definitely has a type’

For the past two weeks, Kanye West and 'wife' Bianca Censori have been in the headlines. While the couple was spotted finishing chores in Italy, Bianca made headlines by joining Instagram once again. Since then, fans have been wondering what the couple is up to. Well, this time around, it is Bianca's recent Instagram images that are in the news once again. The architect has always been trolled for the similarities that she shares with Kim Kardashian, Kanye's former wife. However, her recent look only suggests that she is looking more and more like The Kardashians star. Here's what made fans think that Kanye certainly has a type for himself.

Kim and Bianca's uncanny resemblance

Just as the 28-year-old joined Instagram this week, fans began to run through all the old pictures of the Yeezy employee to dig into her past. Well, one such image has surfaced, that is creating waves around the internet. The picture dates back to August 2020, before the time Bianca and Kanye were together. The celeb posted a mirror selfie of herself adorning back hair in a single braid. Soon as the image was noticed, fans began to compare her facial structure with that of Kim Kardashian. Not only this but even in the past, she has been compared to resemble the Skims owner in many ways. You can check out the image right here:

Fans react to Kanye's 'type'

It's no secret that Kanye West is known for his unexpected moves, both in his personal life and his career. He's made headlines for his bold statements, artistic endeavors, and high-profile relationships, so it's not entirely out of character for him to date someone looking exactly like Kim. The resemblance between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Cencori is striking, capturing the attention of many. Their shared facial features, hairstyles, and fashion preferences often lead to double takes. In fact, with Kanye as his stylist, he sure wishes to dress her the way he dressed Kim.

It certainly does not go unnoticed that Kanye is trying to get attention by appearing with Bianca. However, fans surely comment that Kanye 'definitely has a type' for himself.

This section will be updated with all the happenings of the Kim, Kanye, and Bianca drama. Until then, stay tuned.