‘I Could not breathe or Speak’: Inside Sarah Hyland’s Permanent Restraining Order Against an Ex-Boyfriend as She Filmed Modern Family

Back in 2014, at the height of her Modern Family fame, Sarah Hyland obtained a permanent restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Prokop, following disturbing allegations of emotional and physical abuse. The order, granted by a judge, required Prokop to stay 100 yards away from Hyland, her home, and her workplace for three years.

The restraining order came after Hyland endured years of alleged abuse during her nearly five-year relationship with Prokop. In court filings, she detailed chilling incidents, including threats, physical violence, and emotional manipulation, which reportedly escalated after their breakup. Hyland’s decision to take legal action not only protected her but also sparked a conversation about domestic violence, even among public figures.

In her court filings, Hyland revealed the extent of the abuse, which included Prokop pinning her against a car and choking her so tightly that she was unable to breathe or speak. “I was scared and in fear for my life,” she stated in the documents. She also reported being bombarded with threatening text messages and voicemails from Prokop, some of which included suicide threats.

The restraining order didn’t just cover Hyland—it also extended to her dog, Barkley Bixby. Prokop had allegedly threatened to harm or take away the dog, prompting Hyland to request additional protections. The court’s decision also prohibited Prokop from owning firearms or ammunition.

Hyland had initially secured a temporary restraining order in September 2014 before pursuing the permanent order. At the time, her attorney, Lee A. Sherman, released a statement to the press: “The documents filed speak for themselves. Out of respect for the court, the process, and all parties, I have advised Ms. Hyland not to comment on the matter.”

The legal action marked a turning point for Hyland, who continued filming Modern Family during this tumultuous time. Despite her personal struggles, she maintained her professionalism on set, portraying the carefree Haley Dunphy even as she faced immense personal challenges.

Looking back, Sarah Hyland’s actions in 2014 were a powerful reminder of the importance of speaking out against abuse and seeking protection. At just 23 years old, she demonstrated remarkable courage, using the legal system to regain control of her life. While this chapter was undoubtedly difficult, Hyland’s resilience set an example for others facing similar struggles, showing that it is possible to take steps toward safety and healing.

