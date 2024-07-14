'I Experienced A Lot Of Racism': Meagan Good Says She Was Called The N-Word Several Times While Growing Up

Meagan Good, star of Divorce in the Black, talked about the racism she faced as a kid and how it made her want to act. From being the only Black family in her neighborhood to finding solace and confidence in front of the camera, the 42-year-old actress shares her early experiences. As she shares her journey from childhood commercials to Eve's Bayou, Good talks about supporting the next generation.

Actress Meagan Good reflects on racism she experienced as a child

Having started her Hollywood career as a child, the Divorce in the Black star recalls how she came to work in show business.

"In the neighborhood I grew up in, until I was about maybe 10 or 11, there was one other Black family, and then it was maybe the end of junior high where more people of color started coming into the neighborhood," recalls Good. "But I experienced a lot of racism, being called the N-word more times than you could imagine."

For Good, acting was like joining the dance team, being a cheerleader, or playing sports. She realized she wouldn't feel safe in those spaces. When Good was a kid, her mom introduced her to acting as a hobby, and she quickly realized she loved it.

In the interview, Meagan Good revealed she loved being in front of the camera from a young age, calling herself "very overconfident." However, she admitted to having a "pick-me" mindset, wanting others to see her heart.

Advertisement

After her parents split when she was four and her sister was six, Good believes this influenced her desire to be noticed. She had already done over 60 national commercials for brands like Barbie and Cheerios by the time she was 14. Though she had a lot of experience, she never felt like casting directors trusted her, despite her dramatic abilities. "Just pick me. Just give me a chance. I'll show you. I can do it," she recalled thinking.

What advice would Meagan Good want to give her younger self?

At 10, Good read for the role of Eve in Eve's Bayou. She remembers calling Kasi Lemmons every year to ask if the movie would be made soon, as they were still looking for funding. After the project moved forward, Good says she became too old for the Eve role, which ended up going to Jurnee Smollett. Still, Good was cast as Cisely.

Advertisement

The actress talked about how validated she felt, recalling her thoughts, "Okay, I finally got a chance and I finally got picked." It was important for her to be surrounded by people who supported her, she said, "They pour into you, really see you, and want you to win. That always stuck with me."

Good is now protecting up-and-coming actresses as they make their way through the industry. She pledged to protect rising stars like Ryan Destiny, Lexi Underwood, and Paige Hurd, acknowledging the industry's challenges. The importance of supporting and uplifting these young actresses, making sure they know how valuable they are, was stressed.

She'd tell her 14-year-old self to stop striving for perfection, reminding her that she's perfect in God's eyes already. Plus, "I would also say, 'Girl, it ain't that serious. Calm down, relax. Protect your spirit a little bit more.'" BTW, Amazon Prime Video is now streaming Divorce in the Black.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘We're Still A Family’: Cory Hardrict Shares Update After His And Tia Mowry’s Divorce