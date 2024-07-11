‘I Understand The Comparison': Meagan Good Opens Up About Playing Battered Wife In New Movie Amid Jonathan Majors Relationship

Trigger warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Meagan Good is speaking out about the wild connection between her new character and her relationship with Jonathan Majors. She stars in Amazon Prime’s Divorce in the Black, out now, which centers on themes of domestic violence and divorce.

That said, Good’s romance with the former Marvel star, who was convicted of domestic violence in 2023, raised eyebrows. The actress seemed unfazed by the disturbing comparison but reflected on the issue while not revealing much about her relationship.

Meagan Good's take on domestic violence amid Jonathan Majors romance

Meagan Good, 42, has likened to her Divorce in the Black role in more ways than one. She plays Ava, a battered wife and domestic violence survivor, who finally finds her strength to divorce her abusive husband played by Cory Hardrict.

However, the Stomp the Yard actor’s relationship with Jonathan Majors, 34, raised questions about her morale. Ironically, she plays a domestic violence survivor while her new boyfriend Majors was charged guilty of two counts of domestic assault against his ex-Grace Jabbari in March 2023.

In a new interview with People, Good said, “I understand the comparison, but what I can say is this, I don’t condone domestic violence at all. And I just have to leave it there.”

She added that the couple did not get a chance to discuss the link between her character and Major’s actions until the Tyler Perry-led film wrapped. They “were so busy trying to survive this season of life, I don’t even think we thought about it,” the Nickelodeon alum noted.

Regardless, Good maintained her stance against domestic violence and hoped her new movie would further empower women to take action.

Falling in love “again” is also something the actress finds in common with her Divorce in the Black character in addition to navigating through the “devastation of divorce.” Good and her ex-husband and pastor, DeVon Franklin split in 2021.

Jonathan Majors tried to protect Meagan Good

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ controversial romance stormed the internet after the couple was spotted on a date at Alamo Drafthouse in May 2023. TMZ first reported the news.

This was amid the Creed III star’s ongoing domestic assault trial, of which he was charged with third-degree reckless assault and harassment in December 2023, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Surprisingly, Good stood by his side during the court proceedings and was undaunted by the actor’s misdemeanor charges. Later, she explained that Majors tried to warn her from being in a relationship with him in light of the criticism about their romance. “He wanted to protect me,” Good told People.

But the Day Shift star refrained from shutting down the rumors marking the “perception” around Majors as “not true.” She also referred to her long experience in Hollywood that apparently gave her the “bandwidth” to show affection to others, despite their background.

To surmise, Good was ready to tackle all the challenges that being romantically involved with Jonathan Majors would invite.

Divorce in the Black premiered on July 11, 2024 and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it.There are several helplines available for the same

