'I Feel Like We Look Alike': Tyler James Williams Reveals Who He'd Like to Guest Star on Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, the talented actor known for his role as Gregory Eddie on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, shared an exciting revelation about a possible guest star for the show. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine this week, Williams stated that he would like to see singer and actress Solange Knowles come on board as a guest star. According to Williams, he believes that Knowles, who is the sister of superstar Beyoncé, would be a perfect fit for the show, particularly in the role of a cousin.

Williams is now a three-time Emmy nominee for his portrayal of first grade teacher Gregory Eddie, who is loved by many people.“I would love to see Solange [Knowles] as a cousin. I feel like we look alike,” said Williams when talking to PEOPLE. He imagines Knowles playing a relative and thinks it will be interesting to see her interact with his character and others at Abbott Elementary. He playfully proposed that Knowles’ possible inclusion might add another family member to their growing list of characters, thereby making the plot even more intriguing than ever.

The idea of Knowles joining the cast is just one of many exciting possibilities for Abbott Elementary. The show has received great applause from critics and TV viewers for its comical and heartfelt depiction of school life in Philadelphia. William’s role, Gregory Eddie, is also hailed for projecting a positive and emotional image of a black male teacher.

Williams strongly believes in his role as a voice for black men in education. He says that he wants his part in Abbott Elementary to bring out the emotional depth and variety of real black male characters. His aim is to demonstrate that these men can be tender, affectionate, multi-faceted individuals rather than flat stereotypes. This devotion to genuine representation is for Williams, one of the major works he has done over the course of his career.

That said, Abbott Elementary has received a total of nine Emmy nominations this year, with an Outstanding Comedy Series nod being one of them. The performance by Williams himself as Gregory Eddie is a key reason for the show’s popularity. Other than Williams’ nods, Quinta Brunson, who created and played Janine Teagues in the show, has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Remembering some achievements of the past years of the show, particularly, William looks back to the 2022 Emmy Awards, when Sheryl Lee Ralph won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. It was quite emotional for the crew since it was only the second time that an African American woman had ever won this category since Jackée Harry did it in 1987. The whole cast celebrated with Ralph after she won, which was one of William's delightful moments during Emmy nights. Also from that night, he cited Brunson’s wins in writing and lead actress among his most memorable moments.

As it turns out, there will be numerous exciting additions related to the fourth season of Abbott Elementary. In San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the cast gathered and gave a hint about a crossover episode. Although the details of this project were kept under wraps, Brunson suggested that it would be innovative in the world of television.

When it comes to William’s character, Gregory, and his on-screen love affair with Janine Teagues’ hopes, their relationship will continue to grow in season four. Consequently, after a whole season of “will they, won’t they?” tension, he would like Gregory and Janine to finally acknowledge how they feel towards each other.

The new season of Abbott Elementary is premiering on October 9th at ABC. For those who want to catch up with past episodes, seasons one through three are available for streaming on Hulu. Tyler James Williams has recently hinted that he wishes Solange Knowles could make an appearance on his show, as fans wait anxiously to see if he really fulfills his desire or not.

