Channing Tatum Reveals Taylor Swift Can Whip Up 'Random Three-Star Michelin' Dishes On Demand; Deets Here

Taylor Swift’s amazing cooking skills have been kept under wraps for a while, but recently Channing Tatum unveiled some tantalizing details. While promoting his latest movie, Blink Twice in an interview, he used the chance to commend Taylor for her chef abilities and his statement has since become the talk of many fans.

Channing Tatum spoke openly about his experiences with the pop princess in a video posted on X on August 16th. He mentioned that Swift is not only good at singing but also a brilliant cook. Tatum compared this to Michelin star restaurant cuisine which is of course one of the highest compliments any chef could ask for.

Tatum said that Swift can make a gourmet meal out of thin air. He gave an example where his friends were asked what type of food they wanted to eat him. In response to this survey, with no hesitation she cooked Italian food such as risotto. she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin, Italian meal,” Tatum commented and felt it was really impressive. Regardless of what is asked for; she will give you the best there is without much effort from her end.

On top of her Italian dishes, Swift is widely known for making homemade Pop-Tarts. Tatum revealed that she often makes these sweet treats for her friends. He said, “And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade.”

Swift’s culinary ability or cooking prowess has been recognized several times before now. Earlier this year, Tatum talked about her homemade Pop-Tarts when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He admitted that after attending one of Swift’s concerts with his daughter, he became a big fan not only of her music but also of her cooking. Tatum described Swift as “normal and sweet,” emphasizing how her cooking and warm hospitality contribute to her down-to-earth persona.

In addition to Tatum’s recognition, Swift had once impressed NFL coach Andy Reid with her baking skills outside the field. This was revealed by the Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen in February when Coach Reid shared it on NBC. This gesture was so impressive that Pop-Tarts themselves asked Swift to share her recipe. Her baking skills have made a significant impression on many people.

Tatum’s admiration for Swift extends beyond her culinary talents. He was also amazed at her performances when he watched them live. Swift during the concerts lasting over three hours challenged any triathlete to match his strength, stamina, and energy. Tatum’s experience at Swift’s concert left him a fan, highlighting his genuine appreciation for both her music and her personal qualities.

“I was a fan fan afterwards," he added.

Channing Tatum’s revelations about Taylor Swift’s cooking abilities add a fascinating dimension to the pop star’s public image. While fans are familiar with her music and recent tours, hearing about her exceptional skills in the kitchen provides a new perspective on her talents. Even if it is preparing gourmet foods or making homemade Pop-Tarts, it is clear that Swift's culinary expertise matches up to her skills as an artiste. More people are going to find out about this as time goes on; there is no doubt then that Taylor's name will be mentioned among the best cooks in the show biz just as much as she is hailed for success in the music industry at ever higher levels.

