'I Feel So Lucky': Sabrina Carpenter Talks About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour; Says It 'Feels Like A Broadway Show'

Sabrina Carpenter lived every Swifties’ dream, and she’s grateful. In 2023, the singer got the opportunity to join Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as the opening act performer for 26 of her concerts worldwide. Carpenter recently wrapped her stint at the record-smashing tour and can’t seem to thank Swift enough. Besides expressing her joy on social media, she talked to Cosmopolitan about her larger-than-life experience.

The Feather singer struck up an interesting comparison of the Eras Tour concerts with Broadway shows, adding that Taylor Swift’s performances “motivated” her. She also teased her desire to go on a world tour sometime.

Sabrina Carpenter thanks her lucky stars for the Eras Tour

Hitting the road with one of the greatest performers in the world, Taylor Swift, the 24-year-old singer was starstruck. But she also squeezed the best out of every moment to learn and grow as a performer.

"It almost feels like a Broadway show because everything is so synchronized but, at the same time, feels so in the moment. That's an art. It's really hard to teach. It's really hard to learn," Carpenter told Cosmopolitan on Wednesday.

The Eras Tour, which brought actual earthquakes, spanned over 152 shows worldwide and offered Sabrina Carpenter to open multiple shows. The Tall Girl actress performed in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Besides witnessing the spectacle unfold live, the Disney alum also noted that the $1 billion worth of tour gave her ample space for learning.

"I feel so lucky that I get to watch Taylor perform every time. It makes me want to tour the world again, which is a good feeling," Carpenter added.

Carpenter is already a sensation within a decade in the music industry but intends to add greater flair to her craft. Well, she is learning from the best. The Girl Meets World star revealed, "After a show, I think a lot about what I want to do differently the next time and what I want to do with my own show in two years."

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was a modern spectacle

According to a report by Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, grossing over $1 billion. The record was previously held by the legendary Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour until now. Additionally, news broke out that the gross income of the tour boosted the US economy single-handedly.

With the Swifties' expenditures on tickets, merchandise, hotels, flights, and other miscellaneous purchases, the singer-songwriter made an average of $93 million per show, giving a $5.7 billion boost to the nation's financial health, per Washington Post.

Another shocking record was when the fans caused seismic activity equal to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake at the Seattle show, per CNN. It is hard to beat the influence Taylor Swift, 34, has on today's youth.

Aware of the massive privilege, Sabrina Carpenter dedicated a heartfelt note to the pop star after the Eras Tour wrap this week. "the most thank you's I've ever thank you'd to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and I will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time (three revolving hearts emoji)," a part of Carpenter's Instagram post read.

It's not soon until we see the rise of Sabrina Carpenter's musical magic!

