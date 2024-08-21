Fashion Flashback: When Taylor Swift brought old-world charm to life in Schiaparelli monochrome gown at 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift is not only a great artist but also a well-known fashionista. In fact, one of the most standout moments of her fashion journey is the monochrome gown she wore at the 2024 Grammys. Let’s go back in time and take a closer look at her gown, which is forever framed in our minds.

At the Grammys 2024, Taylor Swift turned heads with her chic monochrome gown by Schiaparelli. Taylor’s white gown had a strapless square neckline that beautifully showcased her shoulders and collarbones. The fitted corset bodice and ribbons at the back made her waist look petite and defined the dress. The gathered design in the front gave the gown texture and sophistication.

The dress also featured a bold thigh-high slit, which added a surprise element and a touch of drama. The skirt, which was fitted closely, flowed out in a graceful cascade. The floor-length train completed her regal and elegant appearance on the red carpet.

To complete her look, the Love Story singer wore elegant black opera gloves, adding a classic touch to her outfit. Her black peep-toe pumps were a great choice, in sync with her gown and fitting perfectly with its refined style.

For jewelry, the artist opted for a mix of black and white pieces that harmonized with the color of her gown. She wore a unique watch choker, layered diamond necklaces, and small and delicate ear studs. The accessories complemented her gown and added a bling factor.

Advertisement

Her make-up was radiant and elegant. Her beauty choices featured shimmery eyeshadow and winged eyeliner, which made her eyes pop. Mascara-laden lashes defined her eyes, and feathered brows framed her face. The highlight of her make-up was bold red lipstick, which contrasted with her gown and stood out. With a bit of blush and highlighter, she gave her face a fresh and radiant look. To complete her look, Taylor styled her hair in side bangs and left her locks open with a messy braid that balanced her gown's dramatic elements.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift's appearance during the 66th Grammy Awards was elegance and fashion at its best. Some of the outstanding elements that made her look stand out include the black velvet gloves, the glimmering eye shadow, and the famous hairdo that was created to complement the Schiaparelli dress.

Taylor Swift looked like a princess to the core, channeling old Hollywood glam with a touch of magic, making the event one for the fashion history books.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s latest outfit, featuring a white zipper top and denim jeans, is ideal for a gaming day with friends