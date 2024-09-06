Taylor Swift turns game day into a runway in Versace denim corset, shorts and red knee-length boots

Taylor Swift made a dazzling appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game, showing her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce as he kicked off the NFL (National Football League) season. The pop superstar arrived in a chic denim-on-denim outfit that turned heads. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Taylor strutted into the stadium, rocking a sleeveless denim corset from Versace that had everyone buzzing. This wasn’t just any corset— it featured a scoop neckline and V-shaped boning that hugged her curves in all the right places.The medium wash denim added a casual vibe, while the Medusa ’95 hardware on the shoulder’s straps gave the look an edgy twist. It was like a mix of chic and street-style cool in one fabulous piece. Her corset comes with a price tag of Rs 1,39,600.

But wait, there’s more! Taylor paired her corset with matching denim shorts, creating a playful and polished head-turning denim-on-denim look. The amazing outfit was perfect for the diva as she supported her boyfriend while being fashionable.

Nonetheless, it was the accessories that elevated her ensemble to another level entirely. A pair of marsala high boots by Guiseppe Zanotti gave Taylor's outfit an exciting burst of color. She accessorized with her stunning pendant from Bvlgari, and for a touch of luxury, she carried a Louis Vuitton side trunk bag worth Rs 3,20,000.

Advertisement

When it came to makeup, Taylor stayed true to her signature style. She opted for her iconic red lip, paired with side-swept bangs, blushed cheeks, and soft smokey eyes. Her minimal make-up was perfect to complement her effortlessly chic ensemble.

Taylor Swift is not just a pop icon; she's also a powerhouse in the fashion industry. Throughout her music career, her fashion has evolved with the changing trends, making her a significant style icon. There is something uniquely endearing about Taylor that sets her apart from other artists. Whether she's walking the red carpet or grabbing a cup of coffee at a café, she has the ability to combine classic pieces with fun elements.

The Cruel Summer singer’s game-day appearance was more than just a win; it was a major style touchdown, showcasing her mastery in making a statement both on and off the stage.

ALSO READ: 5 times Taylor Swift showed us how to elevate looks with the power of Gen-Z-approved accessories