'Completely In Shock': Taylor Swift Reacts To Tragic Southport Stabbing Incident That Left 2 Children Dead

Taylor Swift shared an emotional post on social media talking about the heartbreaking stabbing incident that took place in Southport, England near the Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class. The incident left two children dead and injured others. Read ahead to know what the singer posted on her social media.

Taylor Swift posts about the Southport stabbing incident

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram stories on July 30, Tuesday, to share about the tragic incident that occurred the day before at the aforementioned location.

As per People, Serena Kennedy, who is the Merseyside Police Chief Constable, revealed that the tragedy resulted in the death of two children. Nine other kids have been injured and six are in severe condition.

In her Instagram story, Swift wrote in white-colored text with a black background, “The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders."

The global pop sensation continued, “These were just little kids at a dance class," adding, "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

According to the publication’s article, it was confirmed by the authorities that a 17-year-old individual from Cardiff was arrested in relation to the stabbing. Kennedy stated during the press conference that he was taken under the suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

More about the stabbing incident

According to the outlet, Merseyside Police stated that after responding to a property on Hart Street in the town approximately at 11:50 a.m. local time, the officers “detained a male and seized a knife.”

The statement further added that they would urge the public not to speculate while the inquiries are still being conducted to determine the reason behind this terrible incident.

The authorities’ statement confirmed that this tragic occurrence is not being treated as terrorist-related and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

As per the publication, Kennedy stated that they believed the adults who were harmed were “bravely" attempting to save the kids who were subjected to the attack.

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared a post related to the inside on X. Check out the post below.

