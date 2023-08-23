'I hadn't done a proper s-- scene before': When Margot Robbie explained what it was like shooting intimate part with Leonardo DiCaprio in USD 406 million movie

Filming a sex scene for the first time can be quite uncomfortable, especially when you have to get completely undressed on screen. Margot Robbie recently talked about her experience filming such scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. She explained that it was her first time doing a start-to-finish sex scene. Read on.

Margot Robbie on shooting sex scene in The Wolf

Margot Robbie said that before that she had acted in scenes that hinted at sex or showed what happened right after, but nothing as full-on as in Wolf. In one scene, she was almost naked, but it was nothing compared to the level of nudity required for this movie. She told Vanity Fair that, "I hadn't done a proper sex scene before," she added "I'd done scenes where it's leading into sex or sex had just finished, but I hadn't done a start-to-finish sex scene like I did in Wolf. That was my first."

One of the weird parts for Margot was that there were a lot of people watching as they filmed these scenes. She described it as awkward. Despite feeling uncomfortable, she knew she had to overcome her nerves and do it because it was part of the job. She said, "It's just like, this is what you need to do – get on with it. The sooner you do it, the sooner you can stop doing it." Even though it was challenging, Margot delivered a great performance.

Margot Robbie’s thought on her fame and upcoming movie

Margot’s becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. As her fame grows, Margot has learned how to deal with people who might try to downplay her success. She mentioned a term called tall-poppy syndrome in Australia, where people support you as long as you don't do better than anyone else. If you stand out too much, they might try to bring you down.

For her next movie, Margot Robbie is teaming up with Ryan Gosling for a new crime thriller, and it's quite different from their previous roles as Barbie and Ken. The movie is an Ocean's 11 prequel and is generating a lot of excitement. Although the release date hasn't been announced yet, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing this unique pairing on the screen once again.

