How Many Children Does Halle Berry Have? All About Her Kids As She Files For Son's Sole Custody

Popular Hollywood actress Halle Berry has recently filed a sole custody of her son, Maceo-Robert stating that her ex-husband and his father, Olivier Martinez refused to co-parent. She claimed that Olivier "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way." Apparently, after the couple parted ways, her ex-husband allegedly failed to continue seeing a co-parenting coach which resulted in a difficult co-parenting situation.

This is the reason why Halle has filed a sole custody of her son Maceo on August 16, 2024. The actress is a mother of two. She has a daughter named Nahla Ariela and a son. So, amid all of the chaos, read ahead to know everything about her kids.

Halle Berry's motherhood journey

Halle Berry became a mother at the age of 40, but before that, she was ruling the Hollywood industry with her acting prowess. However, her point of view towards life changed after welcoming motherhood into her life. In an interview with InStyle in 2019, she said, "Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don't care about who I am outside of this house.”

In another old interview with Access Hollywood, Berry opened up about how she came to a point in life when nothing mattered and nothing was fulfilling enough - no movie set, no new projects, not even walking the red carpets. She shared, "I think I arrived a point in life that I realized I needed more to get me up in the morning. More than going to a new movie set. I need something even more profound than that and that's family. And that's children."

When she embraced motherhood with her first child Nahla and then her second, Maceo, she surely had found that extra push to get out of bed every morning. During 2021’s acceptance speech for the People’s Choice Awards, she thanked her children for being her biggest supporters and even shared her guilt for losing too much time because of her work commitments. But she also gave some advice to them asking them to find what they love to do and pushed them to pursue that as she does.

Halle Berry’s first child: Nahla Ariela

Halle Berry shares her first child, Nahla Ariela Aubry with her former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. Nahla was born in 2008. Berry spends a good amount of time during the quarantine period with her teenage daughter. Some moments were memorable while others weren't so fun.

Either way, the mommy-daughter duo has quite a chemistry. Recently her ‘mini-me’ and current boyfriend Van Hunt treated her to a ‘Barbie-themed’ birthday vacation. The actress shared glimpses from that trip.

Halle Berry’s son: Maceo-Robert

On the other hand, Halle Berry’s son Maceo-Robert was born in 2013. Berry and Olivier Martinez had first met each other in 2010. Then they got married and welcomed their son but two years after their nuptial bond, they parted ways from each other in 2015.

Since 2020, Halle has been seeing the musician, Van Hunt. And after separating from her ex-husband, Olivier, it’s been quite an impact on Maceo. However, once talking about how he solidified his relationship with Van, Berry shared the incident. She said, “My son, Maceo, of his own volition, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant. It meant a lot to us."

Well, will Berry get Maceo’s sole custody? Only time will tell.

