EXCLUSIVE: 'What Am I Doing': Michelle Yeoh Speaks About Her Oscar-Winning Moment Sharing How Wicked Kept Her Grounded

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Michelle Yeoh, who is gearing up for the release of her movie Wicked, shared insights into her transformative journey after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2023. Yeoh, who delivered a groundbreaking performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, opened up about how filming Wicked kept her grounded at the time.

Speaking about her experience of the time she won the Academy Award, Yeoh described how being part of Wicked, co-starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, provided her with much-needed stability while steering through the chaos that followed her historic Oscar win. “Actually, Wicked was the one thing that really grounded me at that point because I was filming Wicked at that time,” Yeoh said. She also recalled balancing her time between filming and flying back and forth during the Award season.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'It Was Daunting': Michelle Yeoh Shares How Singing Alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo For Wicked Felt Like

“It was so wonderful to come back to a family, surrounded by love and stability, and knowing what you are doing,” she shared. “Then going off to the crazy, then coming back to L.A., and the craziness of it all. And then going, ‘What am I doing?’ Not understanding how it really, really worked.”

Yeoh also reflected on the significance of standing on stage and receiving her Oscar. For her, it wasn’t just a personal achievement but a moment of inspiration for many around the world. “I heard that roar of love and approval from the other side of the world,” she recalled. “And I think it makes such a difference because it’s like, If she can do it, I can do it too.”

Advertisement

She emphasized the importance of equal opportunities in storytelling, especially for underrepresented groups. “Any of us who look like her will be able to have that opportunity. And that is what we fight for every day—to have that equal opportunity. To be able to tell our stories on our terms, in our ways, and not be afraid,” she said.

Wicked is set to release in theaters across the United States on November 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: 67th Grammy Awards 2025 Full List of Nominees: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan Lead