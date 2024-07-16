Is Adele Taking A Break From Music? Singer Shares Surprising Update About Her Career Prospects

Adele makes a shocking announcement about her career in music. While fans have been wondering about the musician’s new track, the singer has announced that she is planning to take a break from making music. Adele is due to perform at The Colloseum and the Caesar Palace for her Adele Las Vegas residency in October, which will wrap up in the following month.

Adele stated in an X video that one of her fans posted that she is searching for new professional opportunities to pursue in the future. The singer also shared that she is currently making no new music.

What did Adele say about her future in music?

In her conversation with ZDF, the English singer claimed that she was looking from a creative perspective to pursue a different career. Adele said, “I don’t have any plans for new music at all.” She further added, “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.” The Love in the Dark crooner’s last album, 30, was nominated for 6 Grammy Awards and won in the category of British Album of the Year.

The Hello singer discussed the layout of her upcoming shows and gigs with German broadcaster ZDF. Adele said, “The screen is enormous. 80,000 people feel like it’s just me and one of them.”

Speaking about her break from music career, the musician claimed, “I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most. I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time whenever I want and people are receptive to it and like it, because that’s pretty unimaginable. That never happens to people.”

Adele’s gigs over the past years

Adele is one of the most celebrated musicians of the industry. The singer has performed multiple gigs amongst the stadium filled with thousands of fans, chanting Adele’s name and crooning to the songs along with the singer. One of the highly praised performances by the musician was set up at London’s Hyde Park, in 2022.

The singer also wanted to perform at the Las Vegas Regency, but due to the infamous COVID pandemic, the tour was pushed back and ultimately commenced in November 2022. The Easy On Me singer will perform in Munich, Germany, in October 2024, as a continuation of the tour.

