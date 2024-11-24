Does Dorothy Appear in Wicked? What It Could Mean for Part 2

Fans of Wicked and The Wizard of Oz are buzzing after spotting a glimpse of Dorothy in the recently released Wicked: Part One. The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, offers a brief but intriguing moment featuring Dorothy, her loyal companions—the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion—on the iconic Yellow Brick Road. However, Dorothy’s appearance is fleeting and raises more questions than it answers.

Interestingly, no actress is credited for Dorothy in the film, suggesting her presence may have been created using CGI or an uncredited extra. This approach aligns with the Wicked Broadway show, where Dorothy is only referenced indirectly. Director Jon M. Chu explained this decision, stating, “It was important to let Dorothy be how you imagine her to be.” By keeping her role ambiguous, Chu sets the stage for a more significant inclusion in the sequel, due out in November 2025.

In the first film, Dorothy’s role is limited to the background. However, Chu hinted that her presence holds deeper importance, especially as the story nears the events of The Wizard of Oz. Fans speculate that Part Two will show Dorothy crossing paths with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), tying the stories of the two films closer together.

Marketing materials for Wicked have also added to the speculation. Some promotional images show Dorothy and her friends meeting the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) in scenes not included in the first movie. These could be moments planned for the sequel, hinting at a larger role for Dorothy as the story develops.

On Broadway, Dorothy’s presence is most prominent during the climax, where she famously throws water on the Wicked Witch of the West. However, the movie has already expanded beyond its stage adaptation, leaving fans wondering if her role will grow even bigger in the films.

Chu promises that Wicked: Part Two will delve deeper into themes of truth and consequences, as Elphaba fully embraces her powers while facing the Wizard and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). He describes the sequel as “intense” and “eight times more relevant.”

With much of the original cast returning, Dorothy’s role remains a mystery. Fans are eagerly awaiting her interaction with the main characters, as it promises to add new layers to this reimagined Oz tale.

