Wicked Review: Jon M. Chu Crafts a Visually Striking and Faithful Tribute to Broadway's Classic With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at It's Heart

Name: Wicked

Director: Jon M. Chu (known for Crazy Rich Asians, and Justin Bieber's Never Say Never live concert film)

Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, and more.

Rating: 4.5

Spoiler Alert: This review contains key plot details from Wicked

Plot

Wicked: Part One is based on the Tony-winning 2003 Broadway musical of the same name. The more-than-two-decades-old stage offering itself was based on novelist Gregory Maguire’s book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Maguire’s novel, in turn, is inspired by L. Frank Baum’s much-celebrated Oz series. The musical and its cinematic adaptation that we have at hand, however, focus solely on Maguire’s endeavor, which almost serves as a prequel to Baum’s work with little to no timeline overlap.

The plot of Jon M. Chu’s offering, which comes our way courtesy of Universal Pictures and Marc Platt Productions, delves into the life of Elphaba, the titular Wicked Witch of the West, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo. The story begins with her birth, highlighting how her emerald skin and unconventional appearance make her the subject of double takes and whispered disdain from strangers. But before that, Elphaba had to brave ridicule and rejection from her own family, including the mother who birthed her.

The narrative, after quickly establishing our protagonist’s background, shifts to the second phase of her life—her time at the fictional school of wizardry, the University of Shiz. It's time for Harry Potter fans to wallow in nostalgia.

At Shiz, Elphaba’s path crosses with Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, who later comes to be known as Glinda the Good Witch. Glinda initially appears self-absorbed and vain, while Elphaba is portrayed as misunderstood and troubled. Though kicking off with animosity, their relationship develops into a deep and wholesome friendship in no time—before a guy threatens to ruin it all, though not intentionally.

Bridgerton fame Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero Tigelaar, a prince, is torn between his superficial attraction to Glinda and his growing affection for Elphaba, despite societal prejudices. His dilemma adds the much-required dose of emotional depth to the tale, otherwise completed with eye-popping acrobatic and aerial dancing, along with melodious singing, thanks to the casting of actors who possess true vocal prowess.

Performances

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the beloved musical's screen adaptation retains the stage offering's heart while infusing it with cinematic flair. Chu's efforts in Wicked: Part One deserve, and get, a solid 10/10 from us as without a director whispering—or sometimes screaming—instructions to the actors, no spellbinding performance is possible, no matter how gifted the actors are.

Grande, known globally for her vocal talents, portrays Glinda with ease, and we feel her experience as a Disney star assists her in bringing the enchanting noble witch character to life. Her character in the film does after all possess the same traits as the ever-bubbly Cat Valentine. Grande in her pink ensembles is a delight to watch on the Wicked canvas.

As for our titular character Elphaba, the green-skinned witch with a troubled past. We won't be exaggerating by a penny when saying Erivo nails her part in the film, managing to strike a calculated balance between being vulnerable and driven at the same time. She’s our heroin with a mission and she’s destined to win, though viewers will have to wait until later next year to see Erivo earning her character the justice she deserves.

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked’s male protagonist, is every bit the charming prince we expected him to be. He’s effortless in stealing the viewers' breath away whenever he shares the screen with either of the two aforementioned ladies, almost reminding us of the overwhelming number of butterflies we experienced taking flight in our stomachs when we first saw him as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the hit regency era Netflix series.

Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, the headmistress of the Crage Hall at Shiz University, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond all assist Grande, Erivo, and Bailey in carrying the plot of the musical, and so do rather minor characters like Ethan Slater’s Boq and Bowen Yang’s Pfannee.

Marissa Bode deserves compliments of her own for her portrayal of wheelchair-bound Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister.

What Works for Wicked

Having raved enough about the cast members and their performance in the film above, let's waste no time and jump straight to discussing how wonderful a job Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox did with the screenplay. They skillfully adapted this complex, creative, and lengthy story into a 2-hour 40-minute film that never loses its grip on the audience. Every scene, infused with humor and heartfelt emotion, keeps viewers captivated, especially the touching friendship between Glinda and Elphaba.

To begin with, as we are welcomed into the world of Oz, Ariana Grande’s Glinda introduces herself as Galinda, her birth name. Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba makes a bold entrance at Shiz University, standing up to judgment with humor: "One, no, I’m not seasick. Two, I didn’t eat grass as a child. And three, yes, I was always green."

Elphaba’s extraordinary magical abilities quickly capture the attention of Professor Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), earning her a spot in a private class. While Glinda is initially disappointed by her exclusion, Elphaba ensures her inclusion as a token of gratitude for helping her sister, Nessarose.

Johnny Bailey shines as Prince Fiyero, effortlessly sharing witty moments with Elphaba and sweet chemistry with Glinda, including a brief, tender kiss. Ethan Slater’s Boq also garners surprising attention, adding layers to the story. The choreography is another highlight, especially Bailey’s impressive footwork in the nearly 10-minute Dancing Through Life.

A standout moment is the emotional dance between Glinda and Elphaba at the Ozdust Ball, where they embrace their differences and lock their friendship. The tenderness of Elphaba’s tears, gently wiped away by Glinda, is deeply moving, underscoring the film’s central theme of female friendship, alongside themes of governmental corruption, power abuse, and the tension between defiance and conformity.

Their remarkable chemistry fuels the film’s captivating musical score, composed by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, and is brought to life through vibrant choreography. Costume designer Paul Tazewell, a Tony and Emmy Award winner, also deserves recognition for his dazzling work. With decades of experience on iconic projects like Hamilton and Ain’t Too Proud, Tazewell truly brought the world of Oz to life with costumes that are nothing short of magical.

Watch Wicked Trailer Here:

What Doesn't Work for Wicked

Since the movie is an adaptation of both a book and a Broadway musical, audiences might find the plot too familiar to be intriguing. The fact that the movie, set to release on Friday, November 22, is only the first installment of a two-part production and ends on a cliffhanger might also work against it.

The decision to split the movie into two parts poses a risk to the second installment scheduled for a fall 2025 release, as viewers may be able to predict its outcome based on the first part.

The cinematography could have been more colorful, especially since the movie's extravagant marketing set high expectations for a grander viewing experience. While the minimal use of CGI is laud-worthy, utilizing it slightly more might have enhanced the overall visual palette of the film.

Some viewers may also find the musical tone of the film a bit overdone. However, this aligns with what the makers promised and delivered, so it is hard to fault them for it.

Final Verdict:

Director Jon M. Chu brings the celebrated musical to life with stunning visuals and a powerful 11-song soundtrack. With its compelling narrative, striking theme, and nuanced performances (Grande and Erivo are earning Oscar buzz for a reason), Wicked: Part One is a cinematic experience worth witnessing in theaters near you.

