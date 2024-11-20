EXCLUSIVE: 'It Was Daunting': Michelle Yeoh Shares How Singing Alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo For Wicked Felt Like

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yeoh opens up about the challenge of singing for the role and how she eventually tackled it. She joked, "No, no pressure. I'm with the greatest singers on earth you know, what's the pressure." Revealing when she was in "doubt" she'd "just push them forward," adding, "They've got my back."

The 62-year-old explained it all about meeting the challenge head-on, saying "It was daunting, of course. because you know...but once you accept the challenge, then you make sure that you put in all the right steps." The Oscar winner continued that the way she deals with situations like this is to "train for it." She continued, "If I had to do an action sequence, so I train for it, if I have to do singing, Dominic (Wicked's music organizer) found me a great coach."

Michelle also emphasized the support she received from her co-stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who helped her feel at ease during the singing process.

Yeoh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to take on such a challenge, saying, "I’m very grateful to have been given this opportunity. It’s helped me with my voice in ways I never expected." However, she added with a laugh, "I haven’t seen the movie yet, so I’m waiting to see it. Please don’t cringe when I see myself singing."

In the exclusive chat, Yeoh also reflected on her Oscar-winning moment, sharing how winning the award for Everything Everywhere All at Once was a life-changing experience. “Receiving the Oscar and hearing that roar of love was incredible,” she said. Moreover, she also shared how filming Wicked gave her a family to come back to amid the craziness of the award season.



Lastly, alongside Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Wicked brings the beloved Broadway musical to the big screen, with a star-studded cast led by Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Wicked is set to hit the screens on November 22, 2024, in the United States.

