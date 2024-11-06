'We Would Sing the Songs Together': Liz Gillies Reveals Victorious Co-Star Ariana Grande Worked 'Hard' to Get Her Role in Wicked

Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande have known each other since their early teen years, and the duo still maintains a close relationship after all this time. The two had palpable chemistry on screen as Jade and Cat in Victorious and as it turns out that translated into their real lives, with Gillies and Grande developing a close friendship over the years. In a recent interview, the Dynasty actress got candid about her bond and her friend's close connection to the musical Wicked.

During a chat with People Magazine, Liz revealed how much Wicked and Glinda's character has meant to Ariana since she was a child. She said, "I know how much this project means to her. When I met her at 13 or 14 years old, Wicked was her show, and Glinda was her girl." The 31-year-old shared, "We would sing the songs together" from the musical.

Revealing that We Can't Be Friends Singer always wanted to be a part of Land of Oz. She added, "She would tell me about her dream of playing this role." Gillies admitted, "I know, throughout the audition process, how hard she worked and how much she wanted it. It is so incredibly well-earned." Praising her friend, Liz claimed once the fans meet Ariana's version of Glinda, they will be left speechless and "gobsmacked." The Victorious actress couldn't stop gushing about Grande, calling her "extraordinary" and claiming, "I'm so proud of her."

Advertisement

When asked about her long-lasting friendship with the singer, she revealed that even though both of them are busy with their own lives, the two still "make a real effort to see each other." She talked about the importance of creating "new memories" with childhood friends, claiming, "You need to make new memories to keep a friendship going. Otherwise, you're just reminiscing about the past and getting together once a year."

Gillies can't wait to see what's next in store for their friendship, adding she's excited to see this new "chapter" in Ariana's life so "closely" with her.

ALSO READ: 'A Beautiful, Emotional Journey': Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share Insight on Their ‘Wicked’ Set Bond