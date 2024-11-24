'Don't Know When I'm Next Going to Perform Again': Adele Bids Farewell to Her Las Vegas Residency; Gives a Heartfelt Speech

Adele performed the last show of her Las Vegas residency on November 23rd. Weekends with Adele started back in November 2022 and after 2 years of the show being home to the singer's talent, she emotionally bid adieu after 100 shows. The 36-year-old paid a heartfelt tribute to her family, son Angelo, Husband Rich Paul, and of course, her fans, explaining how much the residency meant to her.

She revealed that the reason behind her decision to do a residency in the first place was for her kid's sake. She said, "To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I f******g hate touring. But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that."

Rolling in the Deep singer was happy she got to be with her 12-year-old during the "weekends" even though "he can't always come." Adele added, "I love you to bits. Thank you for being patient for me." She continued, thanking her husband, Paul for "always bigging" her up, explaining, "There's been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained, so I appreciate that."

Referring to Celine Dion's visit to her show as a "full circle moment," calling the Heart Goes On singer her inspiration, adding, "because that's the only reason I ever wanted to be in here." She did not forget to thank her fans, telling them she'll miss them "terribly." The 36-year-old revealed she didn't have a set plan for the future, adding, "I don't know when I'm next going to perform again." However, before her fans could panic she made it clear that she'll be "back", joking, "The only thing I'm good at is singing and things like that." And with that Hello singer concluded her last show of her 2-year residency.

Advertisement

Over the past few months Adele had repeatedly made it clear that once her 2-year commitment was wrapped up, she'd be going on an indefinite hiatus, and taking a long break away from creating music.

ALSO READ: 'I Really Don't Like Musicals': Adele Shares Plans on Whether She Will Be Watching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked