Last Thing He Told Me Gets Renewed For Season 2; Here's All We Know About The Jennifer Garner Series

In an unexpected twist, Last Thing He Told Me isn't quite ready to bid adieu just yet. Originally conceived as a limited series, Apple has surprised fans with a renewal for a second season of the drama, inspired by Laura Dave's popular novel. Season two will delve into the newly announced sequel penned by the author herself, set to hit bookshelves in 2025, perfectly timed for the show's return. Producers at 20th Television have already jumped on board, securing the rights to Dave's sequel, ensuring fans have more mysteries to unravel in the quirky world of The Last Thing He Told Me.

Star-Studded Cast Returns for Season 2 of Quirky Drama Series

Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and David Morse are set to reprise their roles for the second season of the series produced by Disney's 20th TV and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine banner. Joining them is TV veteran Aaron Zelman, known for his work on "Damages" and "Lucky Hank," who will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Oscar winner Josh Singer, Laura Dave's husband. Get ready for more star-studded drama in the upcoming season.

Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave’s gripping novel,” said star and executive producer Garner.

“The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious — and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh, Reese and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th. Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story — I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to season two! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.”

Garner's Letter-Writing Campaign Lands Lead Role in Surprise Twist

In an unexpected turn of events, Jennifer Garner stepped into the lead role of the series in December 2020, originally intended for Julia Roberts. With Roberts facing scheduling conflicts, Garner seized the opportunity through a letter-writing campaign, expressing her desire to portray the character. In interviews, Garner shared her personal connection to the role, explaining how she saw it as a chance to explore different facets of herself. Despite not initially envisioning herself in the role, Garner's determination paid off, highlighting the importance of seizing opportunities and taking matters into one's own hands.

Last Thing Season 1 Divides Critics, Yet Wins Hearts as Most-Watched Series

Despite mixed reviews upon its April launch, the first season of "Last Thing" still managed to captivate audiences, becoming the most-watched limited series on the platform, drawing in 4.5 million viewers in its initial month. While critics like Angie Han labeled the show as "polished but insipid," author Laura Dave found inspiration for a potential second season, fueled by the image of Jennifer Garner's face intertwined with her character Hannah's story. As anticipation grows for what lies ahead, Dave has also announced a new project, "The Night We Lost Him," set for adaptation into a Netflix film alongside Josh Singer.

“Working with Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice and Nickolaj Coster-Waldau has been fantastic in every way, and Laura and I are thrilled to reunite with them as well as Reese, Lauren and the incredible teams at Hello Sunshine, 20th Television, Apple TV+, and the entire cast and crew,” said Singer, who was recently nominated for another Academy Award for co-writing Maestro and has several other high-profile projects on his plate. “We’re thrilled Aaron Zelman is joining us to help lead our show as we dive into the exciting new season.”

Hello Sunshine's Hit Parade: 'Last Thing' Joins Stellar Apple Lineup

Last Thing adds to Hello Sunshine's Apple lineup, joining other hit shows like "The Morning Show," "Surface," and the competition series "My Kind of Country." With a diverse range of programming, Hello Sunshine continues to make its mark on the streaming platform.



Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, expressed excitement about the global success of "The Last Thing He Told Me" and the upcoming expansion of Laura's bestselling novel into a second season. With a talented creative team led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner, season two promises to deliver an even more thrilling journey filled with mysteries, twists, and turns. Audiences can anticipate an exhilarating continuation of the captivating characters' stories.

