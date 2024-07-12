‘I Was Heartbroken': Chynna Phillips Reveals Billy Baldwin Turned Her Down When She Proposed First

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Chynna Phillips was once rejected by her husband of nearly 30 years. The actress shared an unheard anecdote from her long marriage to Billy Baldwin saying she had proposed to him way before they officially tied the knot, but the outcome was unpleasant.

Phillips opened up about her dilemma in one of her recent YouTube videos where she discusses the ups and downs of her relationship with Baldwin. She also explained the storm of emotions that consumed her after he declined her proposal.

Chynna Phillips recalls getting rejected by Billy Baldwin

Chynna Phillips, 56, recently shed light on how her silly yet heartfelt proposal to Billy Baldwin, 61, once went wrong in their early days. She got candid about the instance in a new video on her YouTube channel, California Preachin’, and revealed the Silver actor’s strange reaction to her proposal broke her heart.

“I literally proposed to Billy and he said no. Well, he didn’t say no, he just said, ‘Oh, you’re so sweet. That is so sweet of you,’” the Wilson Phillips vocalist ranted in the video, titled, Our Complicated Love Story, on July 1, 2024.

Baldwin’s placid response left Phillips in a whirlwind of intense emotions. Hence, the mother of three recalled, “I was heartbroken and livid and disgusted, all in one ball of emotion. I felt very dejected.”

The Bye Bye Birdie actress had planned the effort way before they were even engaged since she was “certain” that Baldwin was her better half. After only a year of dating, she molded a ring out of aluminum foil from her kitchen and got down on one knee for him.

Phillips revealed that dealing with the rejection was tough and she was “mortified.” It also apparently resulted in “power and controlling issues” in their marriage for decades.

However, the couple finally got married in 1995 after Baldwin proposed, and they now share three kids.

Phillips and Baldwin will celebrate a much-deserved 30th anniversary next year, following their perseverance through the challenging times of their marriage.

Chynna Phillips revealed why she fell in love with Billy Baldwin

Though Phillips believes that they are a match made in heaven, Baldwin’s very “normal” life and upbringing are what appealed to her most.

Speaking of Baldwin, the star noted, “he was raised by two parents, he went to the same elementary school…I mean to me, I was just like, this is so bizarre, this is just so foreign to me.”

Before she met him, the songwriter was dating the guitarist from her band who reminded her of her father, John Phillips. One-half of the Mamas & the Papas band member, John reportedly abandoned his family and was addicted to drugs and alcohol for a considerable period of his life, per the Daily Mail.

Chynna Phillips has religiously used her YouTube space to share updates on her marriage publicly, with Baldwin himself appearing to reflect on their union earlier this year.

The couple recently dealt with a rough patch amid their move from the U.S. East Coast to California and briefly separated but have managed to work out their differences over time.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

