Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Reveals if His Sequel Plans Were Different From Sam Raimi's Multiverse of Madness

Director Scott Derrickson shared that his plans for Multiverse of Madness which was released in 2022 were entirely different than Sam Raimi.

By Neil Aryan Ghosh
Published on Apr 18, 2024  |  02:03 PM IST |  574
Scott Derrickson says his sequel plans for Doctor Strange were entirely different from Multiverse of Madness (IMDb)
Scott Derrickson says his sequel plans for Doctor Strange were entirely different from Multiverse of Madness (IMDb)

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson shared his sequel plans regarding Multiverse of Madness and said that his way of directing Multiverse of Madness was completely different. On X, Derrickson answered a fan’s question who asked whether his film was different from Sam Raimi’s sequel. He responded with one word saying, “Entirely”.

Furthermore, writer Robert Cargill who wrote Doctor Strange confirmed everything on whether Scott’s decision is to make a sequel or not during a CinemaBlend interview.

 

 

 

Director Scott Derrickson on Doctor Strange sequel

Two renowned filmmakers, Scott Derrickson and Sam Raimi had a wonderful opportunity to direct a film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Initially, Scott wanted to direct the film but due to creative differences between him and Marvel studios, the director left the film’s sequel and it went to Sam Raimi, known for directing the Spider-Man franchise.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

According to Derrickson, his take on the film wasn't even in the same ballpark as Raimi's version that hit the cinemas as cited by Comic Book. Derrickson’s sequel plans didn’t align with Sam Raimi's. Therefore, the Marvel film went to Raimi.

Scott wanted to have more rated R and horror plot in the film which was disagreed by Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, that led to his departure from the sequel film, per The Cosmic Wonder. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios wants Sam Raimi to direct Doctor Strange 3.

Writer Robert Cargill talked Doctor Strange sequel around its release

Around the film Multiverse of Madness release, Robert Cargill, a writer confirmed as much as he could during a CinemaBlend interview about Scott Derrickson who is famous for work in Horror films such as Sinister, The Black Phone, and his many other films.

"It was creative differences. [Scott Derrickson] wanted to do one movie, and Marvel wanted to do another movie," Cargill told CinemaBlend at the time. "So he sat there and said, 'Well s***, I've got this great script that I wrote with Cargill, and I'm really proud of.' We were actually going to go out to other directors for The Black Phone, and Scott was like, he called me up and said, 'Dude, I have to make this movie. It's gotta be my movie, I have to do this. Do you mind waiting until after I'm done with [Doctor Strange 2], and he really wanted to bring me onto Strange as well. But in the event that it didn't happen, he was like, 'Do you mind waiting?' And I was like, 'You know what, if you feel this passionately about it, no. I'll wait a couple years to make this movie.'"

Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney+, a streaming platform for films and others.

 

ALSO READ: Is Shang-Chi 2 Still In Works? Simu Liu Addresses Speculation About Sequel Being Dropped From MCU

ALSO READ: MCU Phase 5: Avengers Will Not Be Active In New Movies; Here's How This Will Work

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Neil Aryan Ghosh

I'm Neil Aryan Ghosh, an aspiring media enthusiast deeply immersed in the captivating realms of Bollywood and Hollywood

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles