Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Reveals if His Sequel Plans Were Different From Sam Raimi's Multiverse of Madness

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson shared his sequel plans regarding Multiverse of Madness and said that his way of directing Multiverse of Madness was completely different. On X, Derrickson answered a fan’s question who asked whether his film was different from Sam Raimi’s sequel. He responded with one word saying, “Entirely”.

Furthermore, writer Robert Cargill who wrote Doctor Strange confirmed everything on whether Scott’s decision is to make a sequel or not during a CinemaBlend interview.

This official Marvel blacklight #DoctorStrange poster is 1 of only 100 made. It’s the only poster of my own film that I’ve hung in my house. https://t.co/uOx7kRQ5Vw pic.twitter.com/c2KUD3iD95 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 18, 2024

Director Scott Derrickson on Doctor Strange sequel

Two renowned filmmakers, Scott Derrickson and Sam Raimi had a wonderful opportunity to direct a film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Initially, Scott wanted to direct the film but due to creative differences between him and Marvel studios, the director left the film's sequel and it went to Sam Raimi, known for directing the Spider-Man franchise.

According to Derrickson, his take on the film wasn't even in the same ballpark as Raimi's version that hit the cinemas as cited by Comic Book. Derrickson’s sequel plans didn’t align with Sam Raimi's. Therefore, the Marvel film went to Raimi.

Scott wanted to have more rated R and horror plot in the film which was disagreed by Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, that led to his departure from the sequel film, per The Cosmic Wonder. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios wants Sam Raimi to direct Doctor Strange 3.

Writer Robert Cargill talked Doctor Strange sequel around its release

Around the film Multiverse of Madness release, Robert Cargill, a writer confirmed as much as he could during a CinemaBlend interview about Scott Derrickson who is famous for work in Horror films such as Sinister, The Black Phone, and his many other films.

"It was creative differences. [Scott Derrickson] wanted to do one movie, and Marvel wanted to do another movie," Cargill told CinemaBlend at the time. "So he sat there and said, 'Well s***, I've got this great script that I wrote with Cargill, and I'm really proud of.' We were actually going to go out to other directors for The Black Phone, and Scott was like, he called me up and said, 'Dude, I have to make this movie. It's gotta be my movie, I have to do this. Do you mind waiting until after I'm done with [Doctor Strange 2], and he really wanted to bring me onto Strange as well. But in the event that it didn't happen, he was like, 'Do you mind waiting?' And I was like, 'You know what, if you feel this passionately about it, no. I'll wait a couple years to make this movie.'"

Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney+, a streaming platform for films and others.

