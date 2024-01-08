I would never shoot anybody for you': Kanye West and Pusha T's alleged chat leak gets him in trouble again

Kanye West and Pusha T, once the dynamic duo of the rap scene, find themselves entangled in controversy again as alleged text messages between the two surface, revealing a strained relationship. The leaked messages, dated January 2022, expose the depth of Pusha T's discontent with Kanye, hinting at unresolved issues stemming from Drake's diss track.

Alleged text leak between Kanye West and Pusha T

In the alleged text exchange between Pusha T doesn't mince words, expressing his disappointment in Kanye's actions, as leaked on Reddit . The Chicago rapper's apparent failure to stand up against Drake's disrespect becomes a focal point for Pusha. The messages suggest a narrative where loyalty and respect are questioned, painting a picture of a fractured bond that may never fully mend.

Pusha wrote, “I put out the song because he dissed me and mentioned my wife in a song… You let Drake disrespect you, your wife, and your family. That's why you can't get your wife to respect you.” “Don't blame me, Kanye… I would never shoot anybody for you, you would snitch on me,” Pusha texted. “Shyne changed his name to Moses and turned Jew. Please don’t compare me to him. Puff was better off without J. Lo., she was a whore. I’ve held you down, and you don’t appreciate me," he continued.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Drake diss Pusha T and Pharrell Williams in Travis Scott's Meltdown collab? All about the beef

A look back at Pusha T and Kanye's strained relation

The rift between Pusha T and Kanye West deepened in 2022, leading to Pusha severing ties with G.O.O.D. Music after Kanye made a series of antisemitic remarks. Despite the split, Kanye publicly supported Pusha during an appearance at Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God fashion show in April 2023. However, the tension lingered as Pusha expressed disappointment in Kanye's controversial comments about Jews, emphasizing their fundamental differences.

Pusha T, in interviews, remained steadfast in condemning Kanye's divisive remarks, particularly those made on Alex Jones' InfoWars podcast. He labeled Kanye's statements about Hitler as “disappointing: and emphasized the irreconcilable differences between them. “He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it,” Pusha stated, as retrieved via XXL .

The rapper's decision to distance himself from Kanye highlighted the gravity of the situation, with Pusha firmly stating that he would not compromise his principles. This recent leak adds to a pattern of Kanye West's private conversations making their way into the public domain. Last year, a chat between Kanye and Elon Musk surfaced, adding another layer to the rapper's already scrutinized and struggling public image.

As the alleged text messages between Kanye West and Pusha T make headlines, the narrative of a once-strong partnership dissolving gains traction. Pusha's subsequent distancing from Kanye gets a better picture with these alleged texts.

ALSO READ: 'You forced a lot of fake love': Drake throws shade at Kanye West in his new rap 8AM Charlotte