iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: SZA Wins Big, Bags Song Of The Year, R&B Artist Of The Year And R&B Album Of The Year

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, emerged as one of the big winners at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards that took place on Monday, April 1, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

During the award ceremony hosted by Ludacris, SZA won the R&B Triple Crown, taking home prizes for R&B Artist of the Year, R&B Song of the Year, and R&B Album of the Year.

Here's what the SOS singer said about her wins tonight;

SZA Shines at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Bags R&B Triple Crown and more

“I’m grateful that we didn't succumb to the pressure of needing to have the perfect writers, the perfect producers – we just did us and that's a blessing,” SZA said in her acceptance speech.

Later on in the show, SZA also bagged Song of the Year for Kill Bill, bringing her victory tally for the night to four. The singer was nominated for eight awards at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Expressing her gratitude for the iHeartRadio Music Awards honors on Instagram, SZA wrote, “Thank you so much @iheartradio for playing my music and turning this normal girl into a legit radio artist.”

She went on to reflect on her journey, recalling how industry executives initially doubted her potential, saying, “For so long industry executives told me I didn't make radio records and had no radio history so they couldn't take the risk on me. Thank you to everyone that took a risk and believed in this album and these songs. I love and appreciate everyone.”

SZA Lately — See where the celebrated musician stands on the work front

SZA will be seen headlining prestigious music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, and more, in the coming days. She is currently on her 81-date SOS Tour, set to perform next at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC, this Saturday.

SZA is also gearing up to release her much anticipated third studio album, Lana, later this year.