‘I’m Really Lucky’: Winona Ryder Talks About Her 14 Years Long Relationship With Partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Winona Ryder is filled with gratitude about her relationship with longtime partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn. In the August 2024 Performance Issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, Beetlejuice actress Winona Ryder, 52, had kind words for Hahn, saying, “He’s so great. He really is. I’m really lucky.”

A bond that has lasted

They have been together as a couple for 14 years. Hahn, who was the founder of Loomstate and Ryder, first met at the premiere of her movie Black Swan in 2010. However, they made their relationship public when they walked the red carpet together for the Stranger Things season 1 premiere in July 2016.

While talking to Harper's Bazaar in 2022, she said she liked that he was not part of show business or any form of entertainment industry; "We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he's not in this business.... I really did try to keep it quiet."

Notably, Hahn even didn’t know who Ryder was when they first met. She said, “He thought I was Milla Jovovich. He told me I was great in The Fifth Element.”

A trip down memory lane

During a recent interview with Ryder about her past romantic life experiences. She explained that there were two horrible relationships she had before she reached her 30s. “In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were — they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone.”

Advertisement

Also, according to Ryder‘s comment, “I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the f---?’”

Ryder used to be engaged to Johnny Depp, and there are rumors that she might be legally married to her Dracula co-star, Keanu Reeves. But apart from all these rumors and wasted relationships, Ryder’s long-standing bond with Hahn, who is not in show business, addresses a unique bond.

On the work front, Ryder’s upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released on September 6.

ALSO READ: Bhad Bhabie Claps Back at a Fan For Claiming She's Living With Le Vaughan After an Alleged Abuse Video