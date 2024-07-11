Bhad Bhabie Claps Back at a Fan For Claiming She's Living With Le Vaughan After an Alleged Abuse Video

Bhad Bhabie, famous for her viral Cash Me Outside moment on Dr. Phil, recently confronted an Instagram troll accusing her of staying with her abusive ex-partner, Le Vaughn. Security footage emerged showing Vaughn abusing her, accompanied by a photo revealing her injuries. In a passionate response, Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, clarified that she ended her relationship with Vaughn in May. She emphasized his need for help and acknowledged that she is going through a difficult time. Bhabie requested support from her followers during this challenging period.

Bhabie lashed out at an Instagram troll

Having posted security footage of Le Vaughn allegedly abusing her, Bhad Bhabie clapped back at an Instagram hater. “If you cared you’d leave that man,” wrote the troll on a photo of Kali, the 21-year-old's daughter. “He will abuse you in front of her," added the troll.

“I wasn't gonna talk about this, but who said I was staying?" replied Bhabie. "What about that post made y’all think I’m staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he’s gonna get help? I'm so confused. I guess you all are as well."

She clapped back two days after shocking her followers with the graphic video and a photo of her bruised face and black eye. Deleting her Instagram uploads, Bhabie explained that she had been separated from Vaughn "since May" and that the situation was "really sad."

When did these two start dating?

On Sunday, Bhabie told her followers she loved that man more than herself. But unfortunately, this is real life and she knows that the easy way out is to leave and that’s easier said than done.

“This doesn’t happen this often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now, there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that.” She continued by asking her loved ones to be supportive no matter what she "chooses to do" about her relationship. Bhabie rose to fame in 2016 as the 'Cash Me Outside' girl from Dr. Phil.

"Y'all know I give a [motherf–ker] hell, but there's no excuse whatsoever for that," she wrote. “It wasn't my intention to attack him; it was for him to see what he does is wrong and to take responsibility and make a real change."

Bhabie began dating LV in 2022, making their red carpet debut at Drugstore June's premiere in February. At the time, the creator of OnlyFans was pregnant with their first child, Kali, who is now 3 months old.

