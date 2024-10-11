In How Many Attempts Did Prince Harry Pass His Driving Test? Find Out As He Reveals Lesser-Known Details

Prince William shared details of passing his driving test in one go. He spoke about his experience taking the test while driving after a student at the event questioned him about the number of times he had to pass through the lanes after his royal engagement on October 9 as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in London.

The prince mentioned amongst the crowd, “Thankfully, I passed first time.” Meanwhile, as the BAFTA ceremony commenced in collaboration with the Royal African Society, the Prince of Wales talked about the importance of young people in the film industry while being a father of three young children himself. The royal addressed his statements to Erik Scott, a National Film and TV School student, and the young audience present at the venue.

The Prince of Wales said that his three children are constantly "wrestling over the remote" because there is so much content available on screens, and Hello Magazine carried his statement. Prince William also further claimed that he is trying to lower the screen time of his boys, Prince George and Prince Louis.

At the event conducted in 2022, the Duke of Cornwell revealed much exposure and opportunity in the field of creative arts; his eldest son is quite interested in gaming.

However, the prince also claimed that he and Princess Kate are trying to tone down their screen time, considering the harmful effects. As for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal members shared that they were too young then, but the siblings liked to watch films.

Meanwhile, speaking of consuming content online, the Prince of Wales shared that the most recent thing they watched as a family was the Paris Olympics 2024. Prince William said, “We watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day.”

While giving a speech at the event, Prince William said, “The screen arts are such an important part of the fabric of our lives, allowing different voices and perspectives to be accessed and enjoyed in the comfort of our own homes.”

The Prince of Wales concluded his speech by stating that he is thrilled to be a part of an organization that provides opportunities to future storytellers and young minds.

