Is Ariana Grande Planning To Focus More On Her Acting Career? Pop Star Reveals

No matter if it’s acting or singing, Ariana Grande knows how to wow the audience with whatever she chooses to do professionally. After her upcoming acting venture, Wicked releases, we may get to see more projects like that as she reveals about shiting her focus towards acting in her career.

Grande was featured in SNL star, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’s Las Culturistas podcast. While discussing, the Bed singer revealed that taking up her role as Glinda in Wicked has made her want to shift her focus from pop music to musical theatre.

While talking about acting in theater, Grande expressed, “It is my heart.” She added that she would be saying something that would scare her fans and everyone. She expressed that she loved them and they would deal with that.

She said, “I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

The Victorious alum shared that connecting again with the part of herself who began with musical theater and someone who loved comedy, and it healed her to do that-- “finding roles to use these parts of myself and put them in little homes and characters and bits and voices and songs.”

The Positions singer added, “Whatever makes sense, or whatever roles we see fit, or where I could really do a good job or honor the material, I would really love to. I think it’s a lot better for me. I’m getting emotional.” She said that it was better for her and expressed getting emotional. For the unversed, Grande has previously worked on Broadway as a child artist by starring in 13: The Musical.

The sonstress shared on the podcast about her interaction with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks when Grande hosted Saturday Night Live in October. The 7 Rings vocalist shared that the veteran musician had penned a letter to her a few years ago and that they had spoken once but never met one another.

Then Yang added that he and Grande were already on the floor laughing and then they brought in Nicks and he just quickly knew to back away.

The SNL artist shared that Nicks grabbed the songstress’s hand and expressed about loving the music video of We Can't Be Friends. Grande said that the moment was “surreal.”

