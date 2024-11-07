Why Did Bowen Yang Apologize To Ariana Grande After Her SNL Appearance

Just like usual, Ariana Grande swept us off the floor with her acting and comedic timing during her October appearance on SNL, including her Charades With Mom sketch with Bowen Yang. But something happened during that sketch, because of which the SNL star apologized to her. Yang said sorry to the singer for opening his mouth “too much” when they kissed during that.

Grande appeared on Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas podcast, in which he said, “Just to switch gears: I really have to apologize to you in person. I opened my mouth up too much when we kissed on SNL.”

The pop singer quipped, saying that he absolutely did. Grande said that she was shaking with laughter, not in a negative way but in a disarmed way.

Yang said that he kissed her too much, to which Grande expressed that it was okay. She added that they “dropped in,” and she shared about feeling like those people did need that at that time and what those characters required and she was all for that.

Originally, the kiss was not part of the sketch; it was Grande who first thought about adding it after their initial rehearsal. She reflected, “I didn’t say anything because I was like, ‘Oh, everyone’s gonna think I’m absolutely insane and too comfortable.’’ But I was like, ‘Oh, how funny would it be if we kissed at the end?'”

Grande then said that Bowen texted her a few hours late and said that it was totally okay if that sounded “too crazy,” but they thought that it would be hilarious if they locked lips at the end.

To which the pop artist said that she was thinking the same. After a very mature discussion, they practiced the kiss while rehearsing. Grande quipped that it was “absolutely too open,” adding, “No, I’m kidding! For the characters, I think it was perfectly open.”

For the unversed, the sketch consisted of Yang, who is a gay man competing with his boyfriend’s (played by Michael Longfellow) mother, played by Grande, during a game of charade that resulted in them locking lips.

However, it wasn’t the comedy sketch show where the singer and Yang shared screen space. Both of them will also be seen together in the upcoming and highly anticipated film Wicked.

The musical movie is directed by Jon M. Chu and it will be released on November 22, 2024. The project also featured Cynthia Ervio, Jonathan Baily, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, and many more.

