Is Doug Liman Open To Direct A Road House Sequel? Here's What Director Has To Say

While Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Road House has tasted its fair share of success, director Doug Limon is seemingly unsure if he would return to the sets for the sequel. A sequel to the Amazon Prime Video was announced back in May, only two months after the original film debuted on the streamer. While Gyllenhaal is said to be reprising the role of UFC middleweight fighter Elwood Dalton, Liman has not confirmed if he would helm the second installment as well.

Doug Liman on if he will direct the Road House sequel

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Liman mentioned that while he had never directed a sequel in his career, he still stands proud of the work he has done with Road House and the character he created with Jake Gyllenhaal. "That's not the kind of character Jake normally plays. And I love in general in my movies, showcasing actors in a way you've never seen them before," the Instigators director says while citing examples of Matt Damon in a comedy role and Casey Affleck in a commercial flick, both of whom are set to star in the aforementioned film.

“And in Road House, seeing Jake as a winning lead in a big, commercial movie, it was such a fun thing,” he further said, acknowledging his friendship with the Prisoners actor. Whilst he’s wary if anyone else would be able to recreate this film, Liman says that he can’t say for sure that he will return to helm this next big project.

What is Road House About?

In 2024's Road House, which is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name starring Patrick Swayze, Gyllenhaal’s Dalton has to quit UFC after a traumatic incident in the fighting ring, after which he takes up the duty of a bouncer at a roadhouse in Glass Keys. The job was offered to him by the owner Frankie, whose sole motivation is to keep her place safe as the threat looms over it. A violent gang is up and about destroying the place to replace it with a new structure, and it is upon Dalton to weed out the threats. He proves to be inept at his job until another challenge comes up.

Liman famously protested when this film, earlier scheduled for a theatrical release, was pushed out on Amazon Prime Video for its debut. He initially opted out of the premiere, followed by the company’s decision, but later attended by sitting it in the audience. The decision was made after MGM, the media house behind the film, was purchased by Amazon.

