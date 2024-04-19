Richard Linekar's latest movie Hit Man looks at the life of an unusual undercover agent. It draws inspiration from a real-life based story.

Starring Glen Powell, the film follows an undercover officer who doubles as a hitman, apprehending those who try to hire him for murder. His knack for assuming different personas adds a humorous twist to each assignment. But things get complicated when he falls for a client seeking to escape her abusive spouse.

What's the true story behind Richard Linekar and Glen Powell's Hit Man?

Premiering at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, Hit Man has garnered praise for its talented cast, engaging screenplay, and skilled direction. The film, inspired by a Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth, delves into the story of Gary Johnson, a skilled hitman secretly working for the police.

In the 2023 thriller, Hit Man, viewers are introduced to Gary Johnson, a skilled hitman who operates under a secret guise: he's actually an undercover agent for the police. Johnson began his journey in 1989. Utilizing his expertise, Johnson deceives those seeking his services, ultimately leading to their arrest. Throughout the movie, he adeptly assumes various identities to outsmart his clients.

This narrative is rooted in a 2001 Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth. The article chronicles Johnson's remarkable ability to seamlessly blend into his neighborhood while covertly collaborating with law enforcement as a counterfeit hitman. Inspired by this real-life account, director Richard Linklater, a close associate of Hollandsworth, decided to adapt the article into a feature film.

Their collaboration took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they worked alongside actor Glen Powell to bring Johnson's story to the silver screen.

The official synopsis of the film read, "Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself falling for her."

Hit Man adds fiction scenes for drama and comedy

Hit Man adds a fictional twist by depicting Johnson as a down-on-his-luck professor thrust into the world of undercover operations. While the film maintains elements of comedy and romance, some aspects are added for dramatic effect. For instance, the romantic subplot involving Johnson assisting a woman in escaping her abusive husband is expanded from the original article to add depth to the story.

Despite these additional scenes, early reviews suggest that Hit Man balances humor and drama, making it a promising addition to Linklater's list of films.

