Is How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Sequel On Cards? Kate Hudson Spills Beans On What Matthew McConaughey Feels About Part 2

Kate Hudson is willing to work on a sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alongside Matthew McConaughey. The duo starred in the 2006 rom-com, which was declared a hit at the box office. While in a conversation with Andy Cohen, Hudson claimed that both she and McConaughey are looking for the right script to work on the sequel. The actress stated that a solid storyline attached to the film would make her consider the movie.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is based on the novel of the same name by Jeannie Long. The film featured the actress's iconic yellow dress in one of the scenes of the tricky romance directed by Donald Petrie.

What did Kate Hudson say about working on the sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days?

While appearing on the Watch What Happens Live show, the actress confessed to Cohen that she is looking for the correct script to work on the sequel to a 2006 rom-com. Hudson revealed, "All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script. I think we're both totally open; it has just never happened."

In 2020, McConaughey, too, opened up about working on the sequel to his hit film. The Oscar-winning actor started, "I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one.” He further added, "And it lasts. People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit."

In 2023, the film celebrated its 20th anniversary, and at the time, the Brides War actress shared that a lot of people asked her about the second part of the film, but nothing was still in the works.

Kate Hudson’s comments over working with Matthew McConaughey again

Kate Hudson opened up about working with Matthew McConaughey again. The onscreen pair worked in two films together, the 2006 rom-com and the 2008 movie Fool’s Gold. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Hudson revealed, "I love working with Matthew, so I’m sure at some point we’ll work together again."

The actress also spoke about the future of their characters in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. She said, "My hope is that [Andie and Ben] are happy; they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing bullshit with his parents. If there was a sequel, I’m sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere."

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days is available to stream on Prime Video.

