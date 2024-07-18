Is Jennifer Lawrence Planning To Have Another Baby With Husband Cooke Maroney? Here’s What Sources Say

Jennifer Lawrence is happily married to Cooke Maroney. While they share a baby already, the couple might be thinking of expanding their family of three to four. A source close to the couple has shared the family's future plans.

Both the Silver Linings Playbook actress and her husband are known to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Is Jennifer Lawrence planning to have baby no 2 with Cooke Maroney?

The Hunger Games actress got married to Cooke Maroney in October 2019. Soon, after spending lovely years with each other, Lawrence welcomed her first baby with the art gallery director in 2022.

Now, a source close to the couple has come forth talking about them and their life.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, the source had stated that they both are "super in love," adding that while they spend their time with each other, they have fun and pass their time laughing and enjoying.

The source even mentioned that they are great at parenting and “would love to have another kid and expand their family."

The first kid of the X-Men: First Class actress is a boy, whom she named Cy. The 2-year-old kid, who was welcomed into the family was born in February 2022.

While moving forward in their life, the pair have kept their life private and have opened up about their son only a few times.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence about her parenting

Last year, the actress got candid about her parenting style, while talking to the above-stated publication. Jennifer Lawrence while promoting her movie, No Hard Feelings stated that no mom wants any negativity getting near to her baby.

She further went on to joke that she gets her parental inspiration from "Jon and Kate Plus 8, the Duggars."

Adding to her words, her castmate from the aforementioned movie, Andrew Barth Feldman, stated that the Don’t Look Up actress is amazing as a mother.

While talking to the Oscar winner actress, Barth Feldman also added that it was incredible to work with her as she keeps her role as a mother on priority every time.

Back in 2022, Jennifer Lawrence was on the cover of Vogue magazine. As she opened up about her baby boy’s name, she also stated that she had two miscarriages before Cy was born.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Got To Such A Low Point...': When Jennifer Lawrence Revealed How The Kardashians Helped Her During Movie Shoot