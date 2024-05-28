Jimmy Kimmel Expresses Gratitude As Son Undergoes Heart Surgery; Calls Him 'Toughest and Funniest' 7YO

Jimmy Kimmel is a grateful parent after his 7-year-old son’s successful third open heart surgery.

On Monday, May 27, the late-night show host took to his Instagram to share pictures of his son smiling in a hospital bed, writing in the caption that Billy, who was born with a congenital heart disease in 2017, underwent the medical procedure over the Memorial Day weekend.

“This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid,” began Kimmel, who went on to thank the medical staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel expresses gratitude; calls for support towards CHLA

"Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience. We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do - know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you," Kimmel continued.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also thanked “strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy for our baby,” before thanking his wife for “being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be,” and his son Billy, whom he called “the toughest (and funniest) 7-year old we know.”

“There are so many parents and children who aren't fortunate enough to go home after five days,” he empathized with parents who experience the same trauma of having a sick kid as him, asking his followers to “Please share your love, hearts, and prayers with them and if it moves you, support @ChildrensLA (link in bio) or a great children’s hospital near you (@CMNHospitals).”

“Nothing matters more than taking care of each other. With love and gratitude, Jimmy,” he concluded.

Jimmy Kimmel Expressed Gratitude to CHLA During Son's 7th Birthday Celebration as well

On April 21, Kimmel showed his admiration for the doctors and staff at CHLA for taking care of his child, writing on Instagram, “Billy turns 7 today and is doing great thanks to the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai.”

“Billy is asking friends ‘to give $7 because I’m seven to help kids in the hospital.’ (he also wants a spy kit) his goal is ‘to raise $100 to help sick kids.’ If you’d like to donate - thank you and link in bio,” he added. The endearing carousel showed Billy, appearing to kick the camera in the first picture and standing in a Lakers jersey with a basketball tucked under his arm in the next.

In a separate post on the same day, Kimmel shared a close-up shot of Billy, once again thanking the children's hospital, writing, “This boy is seven years old because of you. Molly and I are overwhelmed by your generous donations to @childrensla and kind messages. Thank you for all the love. We wish you and your families good health and great friends.”