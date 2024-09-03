Is Maren Morris Dating Perfect Match Star Justin Assada? New Romance Sparks Curiosity

Maren Morris, a Grammy-winning singer, is making headlines for new romance rumors involving Justin Assada, the star of Netflix's Perfect Match. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Morris and Assada are dating.

The speculation was raised when Assada shared a photo on Instagram on August 28 of Morris enjoying a meal with him at an upscale restaurant. Assada posted an Instagram Story featuring Morris sitting across from him at the restaurant. He captioned the photo: "Scary movies + sushi."

Fans have been interested in Morris's dating life since her split from ex-husband Ryan Hurd in October 2023. The couple, who had been married for nearly six years, officially divorced in January 2024. Morris came out as bisexual in June, revealing more about her personal life.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Morris showed her contentment with her current life. She stated that she is "really, really happy" and only wants to date someone who will add value to her life.

“I love my career, I love my baby [son Hayes, 4, with Hurd], I love my home, I love my friends,” she went on. “Those are all things that matter to me, and those are self-made. I only will allow someone to come into my life if they amplify any of it.”

Justin Assada, known for his roles in Surviving Paradise and Perfect Match, recently appeared on Harry Jowsey's Boyfriend Material podcast to discuss his dating life. He mentioned that moving to Los Angeles from Massachusetts had a positive impact on his love life.

“I went from bottom of the barrel Hinge dates in Boston and then all of a sudden the show comes out and there’s these people that I used to watch on TV or like, listen to their music growing up, not to sound too conceited, but they’re in my DMs,” he said. Assada did not specifically mention Morris, but his comments about a significant date coincide with the timing of his most recent Instagram post.

Morris has been open about her approach to dating since her divorce. She described her current dating situation as a new and exciting chapter in her life. She said that she is enjoying dating for the first time and this part of herself is the most confident and doesn't take herself too seriously, so now is the ideal time to start dating. She said that her rules are simple: you have to be really spectacular to push her over.

