Maren Morris Reveals Ex Ryan Hurd and Her Are Doing a 'Great Job' At Raising Their Son Together

Who said Exes have to be bitter all the time? Singer Marreb Morris is proving that two people can put their differences aside when it comes to their kids. After her divorce from singer Ryan Hurd, she gave an update on her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-husband and said that she thinks they are doing a great job at it.

Being a single parent is never an easy job but Morris is sailing through it. Morris and ex-husband Hurd separated after five years of marriage last year and the Grammy singer filed for divorce from her singer-songwriter husband, Hurd on October 2nd. The former couple share custody of their son, Hayes Andrew.

Marren, who released a new EP, titled Intermission, spoke about the inspiration behind a lot of her new music. She revealed that one track in particular, which is titled Because, Of Course, is actually a love letter to her son, Hayes.

Morris recalled while confirming, "It’s about him; it's obviously my promise to him: Every love like that, especially a mother's, should be unconditional, but I like that when people listen to the song, it could be taken as a romantic song, but I didn't write about that. It was just about love itself."

News of Maren And Ryan’s divorce came as a shock to their fans, who had only seen the couple be in love and talk about their love. While many of her songs have reportedly been about Hurd; Maren says this one is about her son Hayes.

Maren also understands that being a little kid and seeing your parents go through separation can be tough. She says, "I think he's gone through a lot, and there's, I'm sure, a lot of confusion because he's so little.”

But Morris believes that she and Hurd are both doing the best they can, "But also, I feel like Ryan and I have done a really great job at just being great parents for him."

The Craving singer even said that her son has been an anchor in her through the tough times. She says it is because of her son Hayes, who is four, that she puts on a brave face even in tough times.

Maren Morris told People, "I feel like there's so many emotions when you have a child with somebody and the relationship doesn't pan out and you just have to put on a brave face and a consistent face for your baby.”

The singer also revealed that Hayes loves traveling and being on tour with her. Talking about his likes and dislikes and how he just lights up, Maren Morris revealed that just being on the road with her son makes her happy.

