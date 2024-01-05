Is Selena Gomez planning to retire from her music career?

Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age.

Selena Gomez hints at early retirement

"Touring was a lot of fun after I started enjoying myself so much with music. However, I was working on my TV show Wizards of Waverly Place at the same time, and I just kept going because I was having so much fun with it," she recounted. "But as I get older, I'm kind of like, 'I would like to find something to just settle on,'" Selena continued.

Declaring that she only has "one more album in her," the Single Soon hitmaker hinted at an early retirement. "I think acting would be my choice. I'm exhausted right now and want to relax." Her hosts inquired if she would like to make an album in the future, to which she replied, "I love to write songs, but I don't think I'm the best singer," she remarked. "I do know how to tell stories, though."

Selena's journey was not an easy one

The singer has been working since she was seven, starring in the children's television series Barney & Friends. In 2020, Selena began her food show, Selena + Chef. The following year, she starred in the comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, costarring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and garnered critical acclaim. She has since released one album and a documentary on her personal life.

Gomez canceled her tour in 2016 and has not performed live since because of ongoing mental health struggles. She said she felt guilty as work kept her from thinking about bad things. She was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and sought treatment. In her 2022 documentary, My Mind and Me, Selena revealed her battle with lupus and ongoing mental health crisis.

Gomez founded Rare Beauty, a skincare company during the Covid epidemic. In July 2020, she declared the establishment of the Rare Impact Fund, pledging to raise $100 million over the following ten years to assist in closing the gaps in mental health treatments available to marginalized groups.

She has been in the headlines for dating fellow artist and producer Benny Blanco. She confirmed the relationship by posting a picture of herself and Benny snuggled on the Gram.

