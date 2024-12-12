Is Tangled Getting A Live-Action Remake At Disney? Check Scoop Inside

With Disney coming up with a live-action prequel of The Lion King movie this December, the studios are far away from stopping with the live-action entries. After Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney might be bringing in a tale of a princess who was largely celebrated for her long and magical hair.

As reported by Deadline, Michael Gracey is seemingly being eyed to be the director of the live-action entry of Tangled. For those who do not know, other film credits of Gracey also include The Greatest Showman.

While no cast has been announced as of now, the news does not even talk about the original voice-over cast– which includes Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi–returning for their respective roles.

As per the report, the live-action remake would be following the storyline of the 2010 original entry, for which, a recent draft of the script was written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson who has previously worked on the Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder.

It is also crucial to know that Kaytin Robinson is also working on the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot for Sony.

Meanwhile, other names that have been reported by the outlet who will be associated with the live-action Tangled are Kristin Burr, of Burr! Productions, who will be producing alongside Lucy Kitada.

The 2010 entry became an instant hit and collected over $200 million stateside and $591 million worldwide. However, even with this massive success at the box office not much had been done with the franchise.

The project received a Tangled Ever After short as well as a Disney Channel animated series which was titled Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

Meanwhile, the character of Rapunzel had dropped by in several Disney projects such as in Wreck-It Ralph and most recently in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A sequel was reportedly rumored, however, nothing has still been done in that direction.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on December 20, 2024.

